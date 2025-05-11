Nashville Ballet Celebrates Landmark 40th Season

Nashville Ballet has announced their exceptional lineup for their 2025-26 season under the artistic direction of Nick Mullikin. Nashville Ballet invites audiences to join them for their 40th Season – The Ruby Season – with dazzling productions that embody the passion, power and artistry that have defined the company for four decades. Season ticket packages are now on sale.

Nashville Ballet will present beloved classical stories including Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling’s Emmy Award-winning Nashville’s Nutcracker and Swan Lake all set to music performed by an award-winning orchestra – The Nashville Symphony.

This October, audiences will enjoy a unique masterpiece as classical brilliance, contemporary elegance and rock ‘n’ roll charisma collide with If I Can Dream. The performance begins with George Balanchine’s dazzling Rubies and Jiří Kylián’s hauntingly beautiful Un Ballo set to live music by The Nashville Symphony. A bold tribute to Elvis Presley titled If I Can Dream by Travis Bradley headlines the performance that celebrates rhythm, rebellion and the timeless power of movement.

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without the wonder and excitement of Nashville Ballet’s beloved classic, Nashville’s Nutcracker, choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling. Then in February, be prepared to be swept away as Vasterling’s Swan Lake returns to TPAC’s Jackson Hall stage for the first time since 2018.

Next May, you’ll step into the shadows and follow the clues as Nashville Ballet concludes their 2025–26 season with Penny Saunder’s Sherlock – the electrifying centerpiece of their annual Attitude series. Additionally, two compelling works will be presented within the Attitude series’ cutting-edge contemporary ballets. The evening opens with Tony-nominated choreographer Donald Byrd’s Wake the Neighbors, a charged and thought-provoking piece that challenges the senses. Then, Maria Konrad’s DEA, expanded from its original pas de deux, returns with renewed emotional depth and grace.

“Our company is known for its commitment to artistry and sharing our passion for dance with a musical experience that enriches every part of the senses,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO. “With so many incredible offerings for our 40th season, we carefully curated this collection of works with the community in mind. Our season ticket holders or package attendees play a vital role in funding our ability to showcase art that inspires, heightens emotions and provides a truly visceral experience that memories are made of. We look forward to seeing you all this upcoming season.”

Nashville Ballet 2025-26 Season Schedule:

If I Can Dream – October 10-12, 2025

Polk Theater, TPAC

Nashville’s Nutcracker – November 29 – December 28, 2025

Jackson Hall, TPAC

Swan Lake – February 28 – March 1, 2026

Jackson Hall, TPAC

Sherlock – May 1-3, 2026

Polk Theater, TPAC

Don’t miss this blockbuster lineup as Nashville Ballet offers various season ticket packages designed for date nights or the entire family. Subscribe to one of the curated packages or enjoy maximum flexibility when you choreograph your own. Pick 3-4 performances and save up to 25% on adult tickets and 50% on children’s tickets. View season ticket packages at NashvilleBallet.com, or by phone at 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email