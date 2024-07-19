The Factory at Franklin Unveils “The Skylight in Paris”

The Grand Hall of the Factory at Franklin is being transformed into a Parisian courtyard as The Skylight Bar becomes “The Skylight in Paris,” an Olympic-themed celebration of the excitement and spirit of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. From Saturday, July 20 through Sunday, August 11, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the experience with themed food and drinks, family-friendly activities and Olympic watch parties.

Get a front seat for all the Olympic action on the big screens with state-of-the-art sound, creating an atmosphere that feels like you’re in the heart of Paris cheering on Team USA. Follow us on social media to be the first to know about official watch party dates and times!

Themed Cocktails, Wine Offerings & Cuisine: Enjoy hand-crafted cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon Champagne, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessey and Whispering Angel, plus an impressive French wine list. French-inspired light bites from Greys Fine Cheeses and popcorn will be available for purchase, offering a delightful taste of Paris.

Bring the whole family to enjoy activities designed for all ages and participate in fun Olympic-themed games and competitions with exciting prizes to be won.

Join in celebrating a cherished Parisian tradition, “Love Locks,” for a good cause. Purchase a lock, unleash your creativity and hang it on our Paris gate. Seal your love forever by tossing the key to our beloved Rusty! All proceeds benefit the Special Olympics of Tennessee.

Immerse yourself in the lush greenery and captivating architecture of Paris, recreated right in the heart of Franklin. Sip a refreshing French 75 under an umbrella in the Parisian-inspired bistro café, creating a beautiful backdrop that will leave your followers envious.

“We are excited to bring the community together to celebrate the Olympics in such a vibrant and engaging way,” said Claire Francis, Marketing Director for The Factory at Franklin. “The Skylight in Paris will offer a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the Olympic spirit and enjoy the thrill of the games in a festive and friendly atmosphere.”

“This event at The Factory at Franklin showcases our dedication to creating meaningful experiences that bring people together, build community and spread joy,” remarked Bill Simmons, Managing Director of The Factory at Franklin. “By participating, you’re not just honoring cherished traditions but also making lasting memories that connect us all.”

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of athleticism, culture and community. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for a great time, The Skylight in Paris has something for everyone.

The Factory is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin.

