Franklin FD Gives Safety Tips Following Stovetop Fire

Franklin Fire Department responded to a reported stovetop fire in a Fieldstone Farms home on Crofton Park Lane on Thursday at 12:33 PM.

The fire was out when firefighters arrived. They learned the homeowner had attempted to extinguish it with a few methods, including putting flour on it and then covering it with a wet towel, both were unsuccessful.

Finally, the homeowner used baking soda on the fire, a similar agent found in many fire extinguishers, which put the fire out.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Franklin FD reminds citizens to always watch what you’re cooking. If a pan fire occurs, the safest and most effective way to extinguish it is to smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan. Turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan has cooled.

