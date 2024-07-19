What’s Coming to Tubi in August 2024

What’s Coming to Tubi in August
All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi for August 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Documentary Series: Defying Death (Premieres 8/7)

  • DEFYING DEATH: NATURAL DISASTERS
  • DEFYING DEATH: WILD ANIMAL ATTACKS
  • DEFYING DEATH: CRASHES

Drama

  • AISHA (8/16): A story of a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland

Thrillers

  • BLOOD, BEACH, BETRAYAL (8/3)
  • HUSTLERS TAKE ALL (8/10)
  • ON THE RUN (8/17)
  • FIT FOR MURDER (8/24)
  • SECRET LIFE OF A DOMINATRIX (8/31)

Movie Collections

Action

  • Air Force One
  • Atomic Blonde
  • Big Trouble in Little China
  • Damaged (8/26)
  • Ghost Rider
  • Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
  • Max Payne
  • The Mummy (’99) (7/3)
  • The Mummy Returns
  • Predator
  • Snitch
  • Spartacus
  • Street Fighter
  • The Marine
  • Unstoppable
  • Volcano (1997)

Art House

  • Eve’s Bayou
  • Free State of Jones
  • Incendies
  • Ingrid Goes West
  • Little Woods
  • Menace II Society
  • Talk to Her
  • The Peanut Butter Falcon
  • To Sleep With Anger
  • Whale Rider

Black Cinema

  • A Low Down Dirty Shame
  • A Raisin In the Sun (2008)
  • Blankman
  • Bring It On
  • Class Act
  • Death at a Funeral (2010)
  • Double Platinum
  • Double Take
  • Fat Albert
  • Good Times
  • Juwanna Mann
  • Lottery Ticket
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • The Carmichael Show
  • The Great White Hype
  • Tyler Perry’s a Madea Christmas

Comedy

  • Big Momma’s House
  • Big Momma’s House 2
  • Blue Streak
  • Bring It On (all movies in the franchise)
  • Clerks II (8/7)
  • Ghostbusters (1984)
  • Ghostbusters II
  • Heartbreakers (2001)
  • Major League II
  • Somebody I Used to Know (8/10)
  • Stripes
  • The Mask
  • The Replacements

Documentary

  • Amazing Grace
  • Crumb
  • Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
  • The B-Side

Drama

  • Another Year
  • As They Made Us
  • Blow
  • Broken City
  • Higher Learning (1995)
  • Preacher’s Kid
  • Street Magnolias (1989)
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Horror

  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Deliver Us From Evil
  • Hollow Man
  • In the Earth (8/28)
  • It (2017)
  • Sharknado
  • The Grudge 2 (2006)
  • The Lost Boys
  • The People Under the Stairs

Kids & Family

  • Cats & Dogs
  • Happy Feet
  • Harry and the Hendersons
  • Hotel Transylvania
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • Jingle All the Way 2
  • Robots
  • Scooby Doo
  • Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Stuart Little (all movies in the franchise)
  • The Goonies

Romance

  • Deliver Us From Eva
  • I’ll See You In My Dreams
  • Not Easily Broken
  • Romancing the Stone
  • The Bold Type
  • The Space Between Us
  • Waiting to Exhale

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • 300: Rise of an Empire
  • Godzilla (1988)
  • Groundhog Day
  • Hotel Artemis (8/21)
  • Hulk
  • Max Steel
  • Paprika
  • Phenomenon
  • Southland Tales
  • Waterworld

Thriller

  • Absolute Power
  • Double Take
  • Fair Game
  • Fargo (1996)
  • Honest Thief
  • Obsessed
  • Premium Rush
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • Ronin
  • Street Kings
  • The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Western

  • Banjo Hackett
  • Cowboy
  • Dances with Wolves
  • Hostiles (8/21)
  • Open Range

