What’s Coming to Tubi in August 2024

All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi for August 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Documentary Series: Defying Death (Premieres 8/7)
- DEFYING DEATH: NATURAL DISASTERS
- DEFYING DEATH: WILD ANIMAL ATTACKS
- DEFYING DEATH: CRASHES
Drama
- AISHA (8/16): A story of a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland
Thrillers
- BLOOD, BEACH, BETRAYAL (8/3)
- HUSTLERS TAKE ALL (8/10)
- ON THE RUN (8/17)
- FIT FOR MURDER (8/24)
- SECRET LIFE OF A DOMINATRIX (8/31)
Movie Collections
Action
- Air Force One
- Atomic Blonde
- Big Trouble in Little China
- Damaged (8/26)
- Ghost Rider
- Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
- Max Payne
- The Mummy (’99) (7/3)
- The Mummy Returns
- Predator
- Snitch
- Spartacus
- Street Fighter
- The Marine
- Unstoppable
- Volcano (1997)
Art House
- Eve’s Bayou
- Free State of Jones
- Incendies
- Ingrid Goes West
- Little Woods
- Menace II Society
- Talk to Her
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
- To Sleep With Anger
- Whale Rider
Black Cinema
- A Low Down Dirty Shame
- A Raisin In the Sun (2008)
- Blankman
- Bring It On
- Class Act
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Double Platinum
- Double Take
- Fat Albert
- Good Times
- Juwanna Mann
- Lottery Ticket
- Reasonable Doubt
- The Carmichael Show
- The Great White Hype
- Tyler Perry’s a Madea Christmas
Comedy
- Big Momma’s House
- Big Momma’s House 2
- Blue Streak
- Bring It On (all movies in the franchise)
- Clerks II (8/7)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters II
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Major League II
- Somebody I Used to Know (8/10)
- Stripes
- The Mask
- The Replacements
Documentary
- Amazing Grace
- Crumb
- Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
- The B-Side
Drama
- Another Year
- As They Made Us
- Blow
- Broken City
- Higher Learning (1995)
- Preacher’s Kid
- Street Magnolias (1989)
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
Horror
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Deliver Us From Evil
- Hollow Man
- In the Earth (8/28)
- It (2017)
- Sharknado
- The Grudge 2 (2006)
- The Lost Boys
- The People Under the Stairs
Kids & Family
- Cats & Dogs
- Happy Feet
- Harry and the Hendersons
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Jingle All the Way 2
- Robots
- Scooby Doo
- Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Stuart Little (all movies in the franchise)
- The Goonies
Romance
- Deliver Us From Eva
- I’ll See You In My Dreams
- Not Easily Broken
- Romancing the Stone
- The Bold Type
- The Space Between Us
- Waiting to Exhale
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- Godzilla (1988)
- Groundhog Day
- Hotel Artemis (8/21)
- Hulk
- Max Steel
- Paprika
- Phenomenon
- Southland Tales
- Waterworld
Thriller
- Absolute Power
- Double Take
- Fair Game
- Fargo (1996)
- Honest Thief
- Obsessed
- Premium Rush
- Reasonable Doubt
- Ronin
- Street Kings
- The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
Western
- Banjo Hackett
- Cowboy
- Dances with Wolves
- Hostiles (8/21)
- Open Range
