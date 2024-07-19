What’s Coming to Tubi in August 2024

All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi for August 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Documentary Series: Defying Death (Premieres 8/7)

DEFYING DEATH: NATURAL DISASTERS

DEFYING DEATH: WILD ANIMAL ATTACKS

DEFYING DEATH: CRASHES

Drama

AISHA (8/16): A story of a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland

Thrillers

BLOOD, BEACH, BETRAYAL (8/3)

HUSTLERS TAKE ALL (8/10)

ON THE RUN (8/17)

FIT FOR MURDER (8/24)

SECRET LIFE OF A DOMINATRIX (8/31)

Movie Collections

Action

Air Force One

Atomic Blonde

Big Trouble in Little China

Damaged (8/26)

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Max Payne

The Mummy (’99) (7/3)

The Mummy Returns

Predator

Snitch

Spartacus

Street Fighter

The Marine

Unstoppable

Volcano (1997)

Art House

Eve’s Bayou

Free State of Jones

Incendies

Ingrid Goes West

Little Woods

Menace II Society

Talk to Her

The Peanut Butter Falcon

To Sleep With Anger

Whale Rider

Black Cinema

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Raisin In the Sun (2008)

Blankman

Bring It On

Class Act

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Double Platinum

Double Take

Fat Albert

Good Times

Juwanna Mann

Lottery Ticket

Reasonable Doubt

The Carmichael Show

The Great White Hype

Tyler Perry’s a Madea Christmas

Comedy

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Blue Streak

Bring It On (all movies in the franchise)

Clerks II (8/7)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Heartbreakers (2001)

Major League II

Somebody I Used to Know (8/10)

Stripes

The Mask

The Replacements

Documentary

Amazing Grace

Crumb

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

The B-Side

Drama

Another Year

As They Made Us

Blow

Broken City

Higher Learning (1995)

Preacher’s Kid

Street Magnolias (1989)

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Horror

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Deliver Us From Evil

Hollow Man

In the Earth (8/28)

It (2017)

Sharknado

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Lost Boys

The People Under the Stairs

Kids & Family

Cats & Dogs

Happy Feet

Harry and the Hendersons

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Jingle All the Way 2

Robots

Scooby Doo

Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Stuart Little (all movies in the franchise)

The Goonies

Romance

Deliver Us From Eva

I’ll See You In My Dreams

Not Easily Broken

Romancing the Stone

The Bold Type

The Space Between Us

Waiting to Exhale

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

300: Rise of an Empire

Godzilla (1988)

Groundhog Day

Hotel Artemis (8/21)

Hulk

Max Steel

Paprika

Phenomenon

Southland Tales

Waterworld

Thriller

Absolute Power

Double Take

Fair Game

Fargo (1996)

Honest Thief

Obsessed

Premium Rush

Reasonable Doubt

Ronin

Street Kings

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Western

Banjo Hackett

Cowboy

Dances with Wolves

Hostiles (8/21)

Open Range

