The Center for Pelvic Health Joins Williamson Health Medical Group

The Center for Pelvic Health has joined the Williamson Health regional health system and changed its name to Williamson Health Urogynecology and Pelvic Health. The practice’s accomplished team of urogynecology and pelvic health specialists are now part of Williamson Health Medical Group, a growing network of more than 50 physicians and advanced care practitioners working collaboratively to provide consistent and coordinated care through a multidisciplinary, patient-centered approach.

“Adding Williamson Health Urogynecology and Pelvic Health to our growing family of Williamson Health organizations showcases our commitment to provide world-class services for every healthcare need,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO. “We are proud to welcome these talented and well-known providers as official members of the Williamson Health family.”

Urogynecology and pelvic health experts Dr. Barry Jarnagin, Dr. Jennifer Tatalovich and Karlie Calderon, physician assistant, have joined the team of experienced Williamson Health Medical Group providers. These specialists offer a variety of services and treatment options designed to help women with a wide variety of pelvic health and gynecological issues including pelvic organ prolapse, pelvic floor dysfunction, urinary or fecal incontinence, interstitial cystitis, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, sexual health issues, and much more.

“Our patient-centered, whole-person approach drives us to offer a variety of specialty health services to ensure those in Williamson County and surrounding communities have access to the full spectrum of healthcare services they need,” said Tim Burton, Williamson Health’s associate administrator of operations.

“Nearly every woman will experience some form of pelvic health issue in her lifetime,” said Barry Jarnagin, MD. “The urogynecology and pelvic health services we offer allow us to help women struggling with chronic pain and debilitating symptoms get their lives back.”

Williamson Health Urogynecology and Pelvic Health is located at 100 Covey Drive, Suite 205 in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information about the center and the specialty services it offers, visit williamsonhealth.org.

Williamson Health is unique in that it is a modernized health system that provides what we need to help our patients,” Jarnagin added. “But more than that, Williamson Health feels like home.”

