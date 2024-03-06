OBITUARY: Betty Margaret Williams Parker

Betty Margaret Williams Parker, age 82 of Arrington, TN passed away March 2, 2024 at her home.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late John & Sophia Williams.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Parker, Jr.; brothers, Harvey Williams and Morris Williams; sisters, Evelyn Hunt and Juhli Fox (Margie).

Betty is survived by her son, Randall Parker; daughters, Teressa Parker, Carolyn Parker and Emily Singleton-Higgs; grandson, Joshua Higgs and his father, Dave Higgs; and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Randy Neal will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Active pallbearers will be Joshua Higgs, John Hunt, Jimmy Hunt, Pat Williams, Marshall Hunt, Wayne Smith and John Singleton. Honorary pallbearers will be the Franklin High School Class of 1960.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Foundation.

Visitation was from 4-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.

