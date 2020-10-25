Thales Academy Expands to Offer K-5 Enrollment

Thales Academy Franklin, the first Tennessee campus among a college preparatory network of Pre-K-12 independent schools based in North Carolina, will be expanding to a full kindergarten through fifth grade elementary program for the 2021-2022 school year. Applications are open now and are first-come, first-served. Thales Academy Franklin opened its doors for its inaugural school year to grades K-3 this past July, and the campus has just finished a successful first quarter of fully in-person learning.

“We are so proud of our staff and families for all of their support and dedication to helping our students have a successful first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year,” says Rachael Bradley, Administrator of Thales Academy Franklin. “The Franklin community has been so welcoming. Our Kindergarten program is now full for this school year, but we still have a few spaces left in grades 1-3 and encourage families looking for a reliable, high-quality education at an affordable price to apply now and join us as we head into the second quarter, which starts on October 12th,” Bradley continues.

Next year, fourth grade and fifth grade are being added to the campus. Families interested in applying for the 2021-2022 school year can apply now for grades K-5. Applications are first-come, first-served for new families, and will be open until seats are filled and a waitlist is created. Tuition at Thales Academy Franklin is $5,300 per year (tuition for new families joining in Q2 this year will be prorated), and scholarships, discounts and payment plans are available to further reduce this cost.

“Our campuses typically fill up quickly due to our reasonable price, strong curriculum, and safe, wholesome environment, so interested families should reserve their space by applying early,” explains Bethany Bateman, Admissions Counselor.

Bradley adds, “I welcome anyone who is interested in more information or a private tour to contact me at [email protected].” For more information on Thales Academy and to apply for admission online, visit www.thalesacademy.org .

Hallmarks of Thales Academy include: rigorous, college-prep academics that emphasize learning to mastery; character formation; real world skills development; personalized attention and affordable tuition with no extra fees or fundraising. In addition to the low cost, other tangible benefits include: a stable, proven educational approach, a consistent calendar, and a simple dress code. The school strives to cultivate critical thinkers by teaching how to think, not what to think; fostering often forgotten skills such as writing and grammar; and developing confident leaders with strong character.

About Thales Academy

Thales Academy is a Pre-K-12 college preparatory network of schools that assists parents in cultivating virtuous, critical thinking, compassionate individuals. Thales Academy fosters high standards of accountability, academic achievement, and civic responsibility through the use of a rigorous curriculum, character development, and technical and non-cognitive skills development. Thales Academy seeks to deliver the highest quality education at the lowest cost to parents and the community. Students are well-prepared for success in college and beyond, consistently outranking nationwide peers on objective, standardized tests and mastering skills that last a lifetime. Learn more at ThalesAcademy.org.

Thales Academy is offering a free modified version of its online K-5 coursework in a virtual trial, available as a supplemental educational resource. Students do not have to commit to enrolling at a Thales Academy campus to take advantage of this free educational offering. Interested families can submit a short request form at ThalesAcademy.org/VirtualTrial to gain access to the program.