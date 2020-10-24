Top Teams in the Region Face Off in Brentwood vs Independence

The Brentwood Bruins hosted the Independence Eagles tonight in week 10 of the Tennessee high school football season. Brentwood went toe-to-toe with Franklin last week and came out on top 42-20 to improve to 6-2 on the year. Independence entered play after shutting out Dickson County last week 56-0.

The game would be postponed to Saturday at 4:00 because of inclement weather on Friday night. These two juggernauts faced off as the only two teams without a loss in region play. Independence took down Brentwood today 26-21 in a thrilling game.

Independence received the opening kickoff and cashed in a field goal by Henke to go up 3-0. On the following Brentwood drive, the Bruins were forced to punt. They did flip the field though as they pinned Indy inside the three yard line.

It was a field position battle the rest of the quarter as neither team gave an inch. The score remained 3-0 heading into the second quarter. The Bruins had possession at the start of the second quarter. They drove down the field and scored a touchdown on a Luke Walters run to take the lead 7-3.

Independence went three and out on their following possession. Brentwood converted on a fourth down and short to keep their drive alive. They were knocking on the door, but were held to a field goal attempt. The Bruins missed their thirty-one yard field goal attempt and Indy took over with just under two minutes remaining in the first half.

Indy drove down the field and Henke connected on his second field goal of the first half. The first half ended with the score 7-6 with Brentwood on top.

Brentwood received the ball first in the second half. The Bruins fumbled the snap on the punt and Indy took over in great field position. Indy scored the first points of the second half as Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Lockwood. They went for a two-point conversion, but they would not convert.

The Bruins were forced to punt on their ensuing drive and the score remained 12-7 Independence on top. Later in the third, Independence marched down the field and scored a touchdown with a short run from Campbell. They increased their lead to 19-7 with a minute left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Indy punched in another touchdown from a yard out from Campbell. With just over nine minutes remaining in the game, they had a 26-7 lead. The Bruins did not give up though as Granzow connected to Walton on a sixty-yard pass play to inch closer at 26-14.

The Bruins tried an onside kick, but Independence recovered it. Brentwood forced Indy to punt and with just over five minutes left in the game the Bruins had the ball. The Bruins made things interesting as they scored off a Walker Merrill touchdown to cut the deficit to 26-21. The Bruins still had all three timeouts with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

The Bruins did not complete the comeback though as Indy was able to run out the rest of the clock. Independence won.

Check out the live scoreboard at: