Top 5 Stories From May 7, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 7, 2024.

1Tennessee Renaissance Festival Opens for the Season With New Offerings

Jousters at Tennessee Renaissance Festival. Photo by Lee Rennick.

Tennessee Renaissance Festival will run every weekend in May plus Memorial Day. Read more.

2$12K Worth Of Material Stolen From Construction Site in Spring Hill

SHPD detectives are investigating a theft of $12,000 worth of material from a construction site in the area of Old Port Royal Rd. Read more

3Health Inspections: Williamson County for May 7, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 30 to May 7, 2024. Read more

4Morgan Wallen Announces Opening Date for his Nashville Bar

hoto by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen\\’s One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen held three shows at Nissan Stadium this past weekend, from Thursday- Saturday night. Read more

5Five Points Franklin Market Kicks off 2024 Season This Week

The 2024 season of the Five Points Franklin Market begins on Thursday, May 9 at 100 5th Ave North (behind Starbucks) with a Mother’s Day Market & Strawberry Fest. Read more

Morgan Mitchell
Morgan is a news editor who specializes in crime stories. Although she is a born and raised Memphian, she fell in love with the Middle Tennessee community when she attended MTSU. Go Raiders!

