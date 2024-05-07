Top 5 Stories From May 7, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 7, 2024.
Jousters at Tennessee Renaissance Festival. Photo by Lee Rennick.
Tennessee Renaissance Festival will run every weekend in May plus Memorial Day. Read more.
SHPD detectives are investigating a theft of $12,000 worth of material from a construction site in the area of Old Port Royal Rd. Read more
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 30 to May 7, 2024. Read more
hoto by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen\\’s One Night At A Time 2024
Morgan Wallen held three shows at Nissan Stadium this past weekend, from Thursday- Saturday night. Read more
The 2024 season of the Five Points Franklin Market begins on Thursday, May 9 at 100 5th Ave North (behind Starbucks) with a Mother’s Day Market & Strawberry Fest. Read more
