May 7, 2024 – SHPD detectives are investigating a theft of $12,000 worth of material from a construction site in the area of Old Port Royal Rd.





On April 28th at around 5 PM an older model white van with a rusted roof, carrying a trailer allegedly was involved with the theft.

If you have information about this theft, please contact Detetective Stefani Gillam at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip here.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: SHPD

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email