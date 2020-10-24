Bad Weather Forces Saturday Game Between GCA & DCA

The Grace Christian Academy Lions hosted undefeated Donelson Christian Academy in week 10 of the regular season. The Lions came into tonight after facing MTCS last week, in which they fell just short and lost 35-27.

The game was played on Saturday at 2:00 due to bad weather on Friday night. GCA fought as hard as they could, but in the end DCA came out on top 47-2.

DCA went up early and never looked back. At the end of the first quarter, DCA had a 21-0 lead. Jon Lewis scored a rushing touchdown and Jacob Cook scored the other two (one reception and the other a fumble recovery).

In the second quarter, DCA’s Brady Russell tackled the GCA ball carrier in the end zone for a safety. Jon Lewis added another touchdown run later in the quarter to go up 30-0.

Jon Lewis continued to light up the scoreboard as he took a punt return for a touchdown to increase the lead to 37-0. GCA did get a safety to avoid a first half shutout. The score at the end of the first half was 37-2.

In the second half, it was more of the same as DCA’s Lewis scored on a long ninety-five yard touchdown to increase their lead to 44-2. The Wildcats added a field goal later in the quarter making it 47-2. The game ended as the fourth quarter was accelerated with the running clock.

