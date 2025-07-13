Lipscomb Men’s Basketball Announces 2025 Signing Class

NASHVILLE — Lipscomb Men’s Basketball head coach Kevin Carroll announced the addition of nine newcomers to the 2025-26 squad on Friday. The signing class includes five freshman and four transfers. The nine newcomers will bolster Lipscomb’s seven returners from the 2025 ASUN Championship squad.
“We are excited to welcome our initial recruiting class to Lipscomb,” said Carroll. “I am grateful to our staff, who have worked tirelessly to complete our roster with a mix of veteran collegiate players while also laying a foundation for future growth with some talented freshmen. We will remain committed to finding players who not only give us a chance to compete for championships, but represent the values of Lipscomb and our ‘Live Your Legacy’ culture. We are thrilled to welcome them to Nashville!”
MEET THE NEWCOMERS
COLE MIDDLETON – GRADUATE STUDENT – 6′ 6” – ATLANTA, GEORGIA
- Transfer from Anderson University
- Played the 2022-23 season at Cleveland State
- Prepped at Pace Academy under Sharman White
- 2022 Horizon League Regular Season Champion with Cleveland State
- 2025 South Atlantic Conference All-Conference selection
- Two-time state champion at Pace Academy
- Averaged 14.6 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game last season at Anderson
DEVYN MARTIN – FRESHMAN – 6′ 8” – KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE
- Prepped at West High School under Tommy Eggleston
- 2024 Tennessee All-State honoree
- 2024 District Player of the Year
- Three-time Tennessee All-District member
- Scored 1200 points in high school, becoming the seventh player in West High School program history to record 1,000 points
- Averaged 20 points per game and 10 rebounds per game his senior season
ETHAN DUNCAN – REDSHIRT JUNIOR – 6′ 0” – LUBBOCK, TEXAS
- Transfer from Lubbock Christian University
- Spend two seasons at Texas Tech
- Prepped at Trinity Christian under Spencer Sutton
- Went with Texas Tech to the Elite Eight
- Two-time LSC All-Conference at Lubbock Christian
- 2025 Division II All-American
- 2025 LSC Player of the Year
- All-time leading scorer at Trinity Christian
- Holds the Trinity Christian record for single game points
- Three-time All-State and MVP at Trinity HS
JOSH SCOTT – FRESHMAN – 6′ 6” – FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA
- Prepped at Fort Payne High School under Robi Coker
- Also lettered in football and baseball
- Averaged 24.8 points per game before suffering a season-ending injury his senior season
- Averaged 17.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game in 2024
- 2024 All-Area selection
- Third Team All-State honoree in 2022
- Played for Pro One in AAU
KENNEDY OKPARA – FRESHMAN – 6′ 7” – LAGOS, NIGERIA
- Prepped at Wilson Academy and Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Two-time district and region champion at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- 2024 All-State honoree
- Three-time All-District honoree
- Two-time All-Region member
- District and Regional MVP his senior season
LUKE JACK – FRESHMAN – 6′ 6” – CANTON, GEORGIA
- Prepped at Creekview High School under Tyler Whitlock
- 2025 All-State honoree
- Four-time All-District selection
- 2025 Cherokee County Player of the Year
- Three-year captain at Creekview High School
- Holds the career scoring record at Creekview High School with 1720 points
- Single Game Scoring Record holder with 53 points at Creekview HS
MATEO ESMERALDO – REDSHIRT JUNIOR – 6′ 1” – MONROE, CONNECTICUT
- Transfer from Trevecca
- Played at Longwood University for the 2022-23 season
- Prepped at Masuk High School and Bridgton Academy
- 2024 Big South Champion at Longwood
- 2021 Connecticut All-State and South West Conference First Team honoree
- 2021 McDonald’s All-American nominee
- Holds the Trevecca single season assist record with 192
- Holds the Trevecca single season free throw percentage record
OR ASHKENAZI – FRESHMAN – 6′ 5” — ISRAEL
- Played three years in Israel’s first division for Hapoel Eilat
- Nominated for the 2023-24 Rising Star Award in Isreal First Division Basketball League
- Israel National League finalist in 2024-25
- U16 Isreal National Team member
TITAS SARGIUNAS – JUNIOR – 6′ 4” – KAUNAS, LITHUANIA
- Transfer from High Point where he played two seasons
- Attended Kaunas Jonas Basanavicius Gymnasium
- Played club for Zalgiris-2 from 2020-22
- 2024 Big South All-Freshman Team
- Part of High Point’s first-ever Big South Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance
- Scored 136 points with 44 rebounds during his time at High Point
Source: Lipscomb
