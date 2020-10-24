New Brentwood Senior Living Community Names Executive Director

Cloverland Park Senior Living, an Integral Senior Living community specializing in assisted living and memory care, has named Brent Brewer as its Executive Director.

A Huntsville, Ala., native, Brewer comes to Cloverland Park with over 20 years of experience in the senior living industry. He has served in various roles ranging from Regional Operations Director to Regional Marketing and Sales Director, to Executive Director.

“Brent’s extensive experience has provided him with a well-rounded understanding of what is needed to build a beautiful and welcoming community for our residents and their families” said Jeffery Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Integral Senior Living. “We are looking forward to adding such a skilled and innovative professional to our team.”

Brewer earned his Bachelor of Science degree in health care administration and a master’s degree in business administration.

“My education has given me a very solid foundation to understand the intricacies of the health care and senior living industry,” Brewer said. “I am really looking forward to serving as a resource to our residents and their families as we create custom care plans to meet all their needs.”

About Cloverland Park

Located in Brentwood, Tenn., Cloverland Park will create a caring environment with resort-like amenities and personalized activities where our residents can feel inspired and appreciated. The 116-unit community will include 62,000 square feet of assisted living use and 22,000 square feet of memory care use. It will also feature a second-story porch, screened-in patio on the first floor, outdoor dining for residents, bocce court, fire pit and unobstructed views of a newly developed park. For more information, visit Cloverland Park’s website and Facebook page.

About Integral Senior Living

Integral Senior Living (ISL), headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., manages a progressive selection of senior residences to meet the growing needs of today’s aging population. It manages independent, assisted living and memory care properties throughout 18 states. Ranked among the nation’s largest senior living providers, according to Senior Living Executive, ISL is founded on a care philosophy that fosters dignity and respect for residents and promotes their independence and individuality. The dedicated associates at each community are trained to maintain the highest standards of senior care services. For more information about ISL, visit Integral Senior Living’s website, blog and Facebook page.