Belmont’s Tyler Holloway Named Head Coach at Christ Presbyterian Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University men’s basketball assistant coach Tyler Holloway has accepted the head coaching position Christ Presbyterian Academy, the school announced Tuesday.

Holloway, among the most versatile and respected coaches in the basketball community, spent 15 seasons with Belmont Basketball, the last five as a member of Casey Alexander ‘s staff.

“We are thrilled for Tyler, his family and CPA,” Belmont head coach Casey Alexander said. “Tyler has put his heart and soul into elevating our program and placing Belmont among the top programs in the nation. Belmont players past and present benefitted greatly from Tyler’s commitment and care. I know he will dedicate himself to every aspect of this new opportunity.”

During Holloway’s time with the Bruins, Belmont won 362 games – nearly 25 games per season – 15 conference championships (10 regular season, five tournament), earned six NCAA Tournament bids (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2020), garnered national Top 25 poll votes 12 out of 15 seasons, recorded 13 consecutive Top 100 rankings, and posted the nation’s longest active home court and road win streaks.

Source: Belmont

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email