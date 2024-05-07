Late Rally Propels Sounds to Victory at Durham

Durham, N.C. – May 7, 2024 – After falling behind in the middle innings, the Nashville Sounds (16-18) rallied with a go-ahead home run in the ninth followed by multiple run-scoring hits in the 10th to take down the Durham Bulls (13-21) 9-8 in the series opener at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday.

Sounds Take Advantage of Tides Miscues in Victory

NASHVILLE – May 5, 2024 – Timely hitting and stellar relief pitching pushed the Nashville Sounds (15-18) to a 6-3 victory over the Norfolk Tides (16-17) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. After losing the first four games of the series, the Sounds rebounded by taking both games over the weekend.

Source: Sounds

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email