2024 Blue Raider Blitz Set for Late May

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. May 7, 2024 — Pack up the car and hit the road with Middle Tennessee Athletics, as the annual Blue Raider Blitz rolls into towns across the mid-state in May.

Locations have now been finalized for the five-stop tour, where MTSU fans will be able to hear from MTSU Head Football Coach Derek Mason on his first Blue Raider Blitz tour.

“I want people to realize that I’m not just somebody you’re going to see on a billboard, Mason said. “I’m not just going to be somebody you’re going to see on TV, I’m you, you’re me. We’re all part of the same community. We’re all Blue Raider Nation.”

The Blitz starts on Tuesday, May 28 in Murfreesboro at Happy’s Sports Lounge. Our proud Blue Raider Athletics sponsor Ascend Federal Credit Union will be hosting the Tullahoma Blitz at their corporate headquarters the next day on May 29. In order to attend this stop, you are required to RSVP ahead of time.

Our tour on the 29th continues that evening in Shelbyville at Riverbend Country Club. This stop will highlight Coach Rick Insell, who was just recently announced as Tennessee Sports Writers Association – Pat Summitt Coach of the Year.

Thursday, May 30 will conclude the blitz with a morning stop in Smyrna at the Smyrna Event Center, before heading further up I-24 to Nashville that evening. The final stop in the Music City at Tailgate Brewery will have an intriguing media panel to talk Blue Raider football and college athletics in general. The panel will consist of sports anchors Cory Curtis (WKRN), Chris Harris (WSMV), Steve Layman (WTVF) and Jill Jelnick (Fox 17). The panel event is expected to get underway at 6:30 PM so make plans now to attend and enjoy a very informative evening.

During our stops, supporters will be able to purchase 2024 Football Season Tickets while also taking advantage of on-site incentive giveaways. Both the Ticket Office and BRAA representatives will be on hand to answer any questions.

Fans will also be able to win promotional prizes, including ticket packages, Blue Raider gear, and much more!

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to the dates they can make by clicking HERE. Letting us know you are coming will guarantee access to enter and win prizes, and to prepare for light refreshments at certain locations. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase at each stop.

2024 BLITZ SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 28

Murfreesboro, TN — 5:30 p.m. – Happy’s Sports Lounge

Wednesday, May 29

Tullahoma, TN — 11:30 a.m. – Ascend Federal Credit Union Corporate Headquarters

Shelbyville, TN — 5:30 p.m. – Riverbend Country Club

Thursday, May 30

Smyrna, TN — 11:30 a.m. – Smyrna Event Center

Nashville, TN — 5:30 p.m. – Tailgate Brewery Headquarters

