Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

138-Year Franklin Staple Bunganut Pig Announces Closure, Seeks Community Help

Canva

The Bunganut Pig, or “The Pig” as it is often called, will close in Franklin. Read more

2Franklin Soccer Coach Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation, Immigration Offenses

Camilo Campos-Hurtado, Photo: Franklin Police Department

“Campos preyed on children in our community for years, using his position to gain the trust of his victims only to betray them by sexually abusing them,” said Robert E. McGuire, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more

3Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Photo courtesy of Nissan Stadium by Jessie Rogers

On Tuesday night, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. Read more

4McDonald’s Armed Robbery Suspect William Bartholomew Found Dead in Nashville

The Franklin Police Department has been notified that the suspect in a recent armed robbery at a Cool Springs McDonald’s is deceased. Read more

5Flower Child Opens in Franklin on June 24th

photo by Donna Vissman

The wait is finally over for the newest Sam Fox restaurant concept, Flower Child, to open in Franklin. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here