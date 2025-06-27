Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
The Bunganut Pig, or “The Pig” as it is often called, will close in Franklin. Read more
“Campos preyed on children in our community for years, using his position to gain the trust of his victims only to betray them by sexually abusing them,” said Robert E. McGuire, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more
On Tuesday night, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. Read more
The Franklin Police Department has been notified that the suspect in a recent armed robbery at a Cool Springs McDonald’s is deceased. Read more
The wait is finally over for the newest Sam Fox restaurant concept, Flower Child, to open in Franklin. Read more
