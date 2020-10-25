Bobby Bones Announces Children’s Book

Radio host Bobby Bones has announced his upcoming children’s picture book, Stanley the Dog and His First Day of School with illustrations by Stephanie Laberis. Featuring Bones’ real-life pup, Stanley, this picture book follows Stanley as he faces down his fears about his first day at Doggy Day Care.

The book is published by David Linker at HarperCollins and slated for Summer 2022; CAA brokered the deal for world rights for the author and Anne Moore Armstrong of the Bright Agency represented the illustrator. Pre-order and more information is forthcoming.

Bobby Bones is a radio and TV personality and the host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Bobby Bones Show, which broadcasts to over 170 stations and is the #1 Country morning show with millions of weekly listeners. The show recently garnered its second Country Music Association Award for National Broadcast Personality of the Year and fourth ACM Award for National On-Air Personality of the Year and earned Bones the title of youngest ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame.

Bones is set to star in a new travel TV show titled Breaking Bobby Bones, coming soon to National Geographic. Additionally, Bones won Season 27 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and is the official in-house mentor on ABC’s American Idol.

He also serves as Host & Executive Producer of Opry, a weekly TV program airing highlights from the Grand Ole Opry stage on Circle Network. Bones’ chart-topping musical comedy band Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots recently released a new project, LIVE IN LITTLE ROCK. Bones is also a two-time New York Times #1 bestselling author, touring stand-up comedian, and philanthropist Visit https://bobbybones. iheart.com for more information.