Franklin House Fire Possibly Caused by Treadmill Malfunction

Franklin Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in the Sullivan Farms neighborhood on the evening of Thursday, June 26. Crews were dispatched just before 8 PM to the two-story, 2,900-square-foot home on Wisteria Drive after residents called 911 to report smoke and fire in the attached garage.

Fire personnel arrived to find smoke coming from the garage. They entered the home through the garage door, located the fire, and quickly extinguished it, preventing it from spreading and ensuring it had not extended to other areas of the home.

According to Franklin Fire Investigator Jerry Thomas, the fire remains under investigation but appears to have been caused by an electrical malfunction involving a treadmill that had recently been used.

Thomas said two teens were home at the time of the fire. They smelled smoke, opened the interior door to the garage, saw flames, and immediately closed the door, exited the home with the family pets, and called 911. He praised their calm and decisive actions, saying they likely prevented the fire from spreading and ensured everyone’s safety.

Thomas emphasized that closing the door behind them was one of the most critical actions they could have taken. “A closed door is one of the best pieces of firefighting and life-saving equipment in a home,” said Thomas. “It can slow the spread of fire, reduce smoke damage, and buy precious time to escape.”

He estimated damage at less than $10,000. No injuries were reported.

