



Thales Academy, a college preparatory network of Pre-K-12 independent schools, will have its grand opening for its new Thales Academy Franklin campus on July 20, 2020 for the first day of its year-round calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The new Franklin campus joins Thales Academy’s eight existing North Carolina campuses as well as its other new out-of-state campus in Glen Allen, Virginia. Thales Academy Franklin is preparing the campus to be a safe, in-person learning environment and will initially offer grades K-3, with more grades to come in future years.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our first campus in Tennessee and provide our newest Thales Academy students with our high-quality education at an affordable price in a safe environment,” says Bob Luddy, Founder and Chairman of Thales Academy.

Tuition at Thales Academy Franklin is $5,300 per year (or $5,000 annually if paid in full upfront), and scholarships, discounts and payment plans are available to further reduce this cost. The school will be following all required health practices that are known at this time in addition to adopting many recommended practices, based on necessity and feasibility for the campus. All procedures will be subject to change based on the most up-to-date information available throughout the school year, and Thales Academy will continue to monitor conditions and adjust accordingly.

“In this time of uncertainty for many school districts, we are glad to be able to offer educational strength and consistency for families at Thales Academy. Seats are filling fast, but we do still have a few spaces available at our new Franklin campus if anyone is still looking for a school option for their child for this school year,” says Bethany Bateman, Admissions Counselor.

Thales Academy educators are eager to begin teaching again in the classroom. “We strongly believe that providing an in-person educational experience is of utmost importance for the wellbeing of our students and families,” Josh Herring, Dean of Students, explains. “Returning to school will help students to continue progressing academically and socially, will promote positive mental health, and will allow our working parents to focus on their obligations to their employers.”

Hallmarks of Thales Academy include: rigorous, college-prep academics that emphasize learning to mastery; character formation; real world skills development; personalized attention and affordable tuition with no extra fees or fundraising. In addition to the low cost, other tangible benefits include: a stable, proven educational approach, a consistent calendar, and a simple dress code. The school strives to cultivate critical thinkers by teaching how to think, not what to think; fostering often forgotten skills such as writing and grammar; and developing confident leaders with strong character.

“I cannot wait to get the 2020-2021 school year started and meet everyone on the first day of school,” Rachael Bradley, Administrator of Thales Academy Franklin, declares. “I welcome anyone who is interested in more information or a private tour to contact me at [email protected]”

For more information on Thales Academy and to apply for admission online, visit www.thalesacademy.org.

About Thales Academy

Thales Academy is a Pre-K-12 college preparatory network of schools that assists parents in cultivating virtuous, critical thinking, compassionate individuals. Thales Academy fosters high standards of accountability, academic achievement, and civic responsibility through the use of a rigorous curriculum, character development, and technical and non-cognitive skills development. Thales Academy seeks to deliver the highest quality education at the lowest cost to parents and the community. Students are well-prepared for success in college and beyond, consistently outranking nationwide peers on objective, standardized tests and mastering skills that last a lifetime.

Thales Academy is offering a free modified version of its online K-5 coursework in a virtual trial, available as a supplemental educational resource. Students do not have to commit to enrolling at a Thales Academy campus to take advantage of this free educational offering. Interested families can submit a short request form at ThalesAcademy.org/TNvirtual to gain access to the program.



