TDEC, Office of Outdoor Recreation Announce $21M in Park Grants

The state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation today announced $21,017,000 in grants from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) for 27 communities across the state. The office is housed in the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

The LPRF program provides state funding to match local government investments for recreation projects and the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. All grant projects must be on publicly owned land.

“The LPRF program is a critical resource that the Office of Outdoor Recreation manages to help expand access to recreational opportunities in our local communities,” said Brian Clifford, director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. “These grants directly contribute to improving the quality of life, health, and economy in our cities and counties.”

“Communities across the state need resources to provide Tennesseans with excellent recreational opportunities, and these grants support those projects,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for the Bureau of Conservation at TDEC. “The grants and local teamwork our Tennessee legislators established in this funding program will continue to support many exciting new features at the local level.”

The grants announced today are as follows:

City of Hendersonville: $3,380,000, City of Hendersonville Heritage Park

City of Lebanon: $350,000, Lebanon Don Fox Park splashpad

Town of Nolensville: $1,200,000, Town of Nolensville Sunset Park improvements

Town of Thompson’s Station: $600,000, Thompson’s Station Sarah Benson Playground update

City of White House: $65,000, White House Municipal Park renovation

Williamson County: $2,173,000, Williamson County Osburn Park and Castle Park improvements

