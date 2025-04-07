The local furniture company B.F. Myers is expanding to Franklin.

A sign stating “B. F. Myers Furniture & Mattress—See You Soon, Franklin!” was placed at the former Big Lots in Franklin.

This will be the store’s first expansion outside of its original location in Goodlettsville, where it has a furniture store and an outlet. The website lists the Franklin location as coming soon. At this time, we don’t have an open date for the Franklin location.

In 2024, the company celebrated a significant milestone. B.F. Myers Furniture was founded in 1854 and is recognized as one of Tennessee’s oldest family-owned furniture stores. The store offers a variety of furniture, home decor, and expert design consultations. It just celebrated 170 years of service. The store also remains family-owned, with three generations of the Erwin family carrying the legacy.

