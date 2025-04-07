The Kardashian Jenner Family Takes Over Crumbl

Lindon, UT— Crumbl is joining forces with the legendary Kardashian Jenner Family for a first-time-ever full menu takeover. Inspiration for these star-studded desserts comes straight from the six powerhouse women and into every Crumbl location across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Name a more showstopping collaboration than Crumbl’s iconic flavors with the Kardashian Jenner Family’s flair for style and glam.

Everyone’s favorite momager gives a nod to nostalgia with the Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake. Reflecting her clean-eating lifestyle, Kourtney’s Flourless Chocolate Cake is not only gluten-friendly and free of refined sugars but also decadently rich and chocolatey. Snickerdoodle got a glow-up with Kim’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie—a cinnamon lover’s dream featuring streusel and white chips. The ooey-gooey goodness of Khloe’s Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie is balanced with scoops of fresh vanilla bean cookies & cream mousse. Kendall’s Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie takes the Crumbl signature to a whole new level, by topping buttercream on a warm brown sugar cookie. Last but not least, Kylie’s Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie is a playful twist on a classic sugar cookie.

“We’ve never had an entire menu takeover before, and who better to do that than the legendary ladies of the Kardashian Jenner Family,” says Sawyer Hemsley, CBO and Co-Founder of Crumbl. “Iconic family meets iconic desserts—it just makes sense.”

All six desserts fit perfectly in a chic, limited edition 6-Pack box. It’s Krumbl, just Kardashian Jenner style. In all Crumbl locations April 7-12, 2025.

About Crumbl:

Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

