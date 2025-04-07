Williamson County Property Transfers March 17, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 17-21, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $550,500 Franklin Green Sec 4 Pb 27 Pg 110 3260 Nolen Ln Franklin 37064 $849,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1018 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 636 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $435,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 40 Pg 118 2032 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $550,000 Paddock Office Condo 2 Pb 9 Pg 87 Block C010 5120 Virginia Way B-21 Brentwood 37027 $2,469,900 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9543 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $861,200 Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36 7184 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $465,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 800 Vintage Green Ln 304 Franklin 37064 $370,000 Pleasant Hill Est 252 Chestnut Ln Franklin 37064 $428,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 900 Vintage Green Ln 103 Franklin 37064 $1,600,505 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 1728 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $585,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 503 Madeira St Franklin 37064 $975,000 Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 114 3610 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $644,900 Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137 1811 Covey Rise Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,285,420 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 2013 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $540,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 23 Pg 60 7033 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $515,000 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3109 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,426,814 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3416 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $963,280 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7729 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $650,910 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5036 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $554,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 326 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $705,196 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 879 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $776,107 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 905 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $352,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4 902 Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $929,900 Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 122 5109 Falling Water Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,660,000 Benington 2 Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 82 250 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $395,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20 1803 Baileys Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000 Chenoweth Sec 5 Pb 16 Pg 52 9413 Atherton Ct Brentwood 37027 $622,500 Rolling Meadows Pb 19 Pg 116 2838 Rachel Ln Thompson Station 37179 $1,025,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 82 Pg 62 7061 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $863,500 Rebeiro Egbert Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,100,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106 9312 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $890,000 Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41 3779 Wareham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $701,380 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7217 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $409,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 351 -b Wellows Pvt Chase Spring Hill 37174 $660,000 Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134 7406 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $2,538,442 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5209 Bond Springs Ct Brentwood 37027 $390,000 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $890,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 34 7400 Flatbush Dr College Grove 37046 $690,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 30 6119 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,435,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 1140 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $405,000 Songbird Springs Pb 77 Pg 38 7131 Songbird Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $780,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144 1100 Frenchtown Ln Franklin 37067 $540,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33 600 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $635,000 Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121 182 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $488,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4036 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $650,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 229 Bateman Ave Franklin 37067 $4,220,262 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 8107 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,716,014 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 1761 Benington Place Brentwood 37027 $1,245,000 Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 3 4301 Union Springs Ln Arrington 37014 $810,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 409 Stable Dr Franklin 37069 $620,000 Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164 257 Freedom Dr Franklin 37067 $430,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28 1604 Solitude Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,075,000 Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109 3001 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $710,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53 107 Swain Cir Franklin 37064 $550,000 Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 76 5010 Dubose Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,116,098 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8029 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,362,298 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7916 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,463,280 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3408 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,588,728 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7024 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $950,000 Temple Hills Sec 6-a Pb 11 Pg 58 159 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $400,000 Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130 260 Chestnut Ln Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Brookfield Sec 19 Pb 45 Pg 33 9960 Lodestone Dr Brentwood 37027 $699,900 Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 129 3011 Blythe Meadow Pvt Ln Arrington 37014 $1,250,000 Snowbird Manor Pb 82 Pg 21 3008 Snowbird Pvt Ct Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 119 3516 Refuge (pvt) Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $606,672 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 1005 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $450,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 Atlee Ct Franklin 37064 $569,990 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7007 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $642,689 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 604 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $783,362 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7475 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $670,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 109 303 Ericksen Ct Franklin 37067 $975,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81 820 Dartmoor Ln Franklin 37064 $1,214,590 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7103 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,152,000 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 710 W End Cir Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7056 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,658,122 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2012 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $630,000 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 32 2061 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $800,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8024 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $356,100 Spencer Hall Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 18 3139 Millbank Ln Franklin 37064 $899,900 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3279 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $220,500 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C075 1107 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $699,000 905 Scouting Dr Franklin 37064 $495,000 Sanders George W Jr Pb 84 Pg 74 4613 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000 Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110 113 Daniels Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5220 Bond Springs Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $799,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1042 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Avalon Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 43 304 Hamlets End Way Franklin 37067 $915,000 Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50 2007 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $860,000 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 94 Block E 1409 Sunset Dr Franklin 37064 $6,490,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7388 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $206,900 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2227 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $177,900 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2223 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $206,900 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2203 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $206,900 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2207 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $177,900 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2211 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $177,900 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2215 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $177,900 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2219 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $1,945,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5069 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $425,000 Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 Pb 50 Pg 83 7534 Nathaniel Woods Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,072,514 Esmon Estates Pb 29 Pg 145 210 Fairground St Franklin 37064 $985,000 Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 62 509 Dunwoody Ct Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 5285 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $602,000 Mckays Mill Sec 16 Pb 34 Pg 18 1904 Montgomery Way Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Temple Hills Sec 6-a Pb 11 Pg 58 159 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $1,381,480 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3388 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,614,269 Ira Innovations Llc Pb 82 Pg 84 6466 Drumright Rd Arrington 37014 $2,149,900 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 6071 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $792,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55 420 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $299,900 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C100 1408 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $599,000 Pinecrest Pb 28 Pg 85 7841 Pinecrest Ct Fairview 37062 $382,000 Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 141 1101 Downs Blvd #200 Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Willowmet Sec 3 Pb 38 Pg 103 1113 Pin Oak Ln Brentwood 37027

