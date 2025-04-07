Williamson County Property Transfers March 17, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from March 17-21, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$550,500Franklin Green Sec 4 Pb 27 Pg 1103260 Nolen LnFranklin37064
$849,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361018 Boundary StFranklin37064
$1,200,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46636 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$435,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 40 Pg 1182032 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$550,000Paddock Office Condo 2 Pb 9 Pg 87 Block C0105120 Virginia Way B-21Brentwood37027
$2,469,900Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129543 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$861,200Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 367184 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$465,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98800 Vintage Green Ln 304Franklin37064
$370,000Pleasant Hill Est252 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$428,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98900 Vintage Green Ln 103Franklin37064
$1,600,505Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 1121728 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$585,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28503 Madeira StFranklin37064
$975,000Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 1143610 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$644,900Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371811 Covey Rise CtSpring Hill37174
$1,285,420Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 692013 Congress DrFranklin37064
$540,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 23 Pg 607033 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$515,000Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393109 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$1,426,814Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973416 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$963,280Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217729 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$650,910Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255036 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$554,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142326 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$705,196Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143879 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$776,107Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31905 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$352,000Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4902 Victoria DrFranklin37064
$929,900Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 1225109 Falling Water RdNolensville37135
$1,660,000Benington 2 Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 82250 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$395,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 201803 Baileys Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000Chenoweth Sec 5 Pb 16 Pg 529413 Atherton CtBrentwood37027
$622,500Rolling Meadows Pb 19 Pg 1162838 Rachel LnThompson Station37179
$1,025,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 82 Pg 627061 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$863,500Rebeiro EgbertHorton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1069312 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$890,000Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413779 Wareham DrThompsons Station37179
$701,380Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337217 Richvale DrFairview37062
$409,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85351 -b Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174
$660,000Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 1347406 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$2,538,442Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345209 Bond Springs CtBrentwood37027
$390,000Liberty RdFairview37062
$890,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 347400 Flatbush DrCollege Grove37046
$690,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 306119 Christmas DrNolensville37135
$1,435,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 191140 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$405,000Songbird Springs Pb 77 Pg 387131 Songbird Springs LnFranklin37064
$780,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 1441100 Frenchtown LnFranklin37067
$540,000Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33600 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$635,000Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121182 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$488,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474036 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$650,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59229 Bateman AveFranklin37067
$4,220,262Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 198107 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$2,716,014Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 431761 Benington PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,245,000Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 34301 Union Springs LnArrington37014
$810,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68409 Stable DrFranklin37069
$620,000Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164257 Freedom DrFranklin37067
$430,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281604 Solitude CtSpring Hill37174
$1,075,000Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 1093001 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$710,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53107 Swain CirFranklin37064
$550,000Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 765010 Dubose CtSpring Hill37174
$1,116,098Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068029 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,362,298Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067916 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,463,280Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973408 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,588,728Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477024 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$950,000Temple Hills Sec 6-a Pb 11 Pg 58159 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$400,000Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130260 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$1,300,000Brookfield Sec 19 Pb 45 Pg 339960 Lodestone DrBrentwood37027
$699,900Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 1293011 Blythe Meadow Pvt LnArrington37014
$1,250,000Snowbird Manor Pb 82 Pg 213008 Snowbird Pvt CtFranklin37064
$2,000,000Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 1193516 Refuge (pvt) TrlThompsons Station37179
$606,672Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1361005 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$450,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106Atlee CtFranklin37064
$569,990Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357007 Sully CtFairview37062
$642,689Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31604 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$783,362Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177475 Atwater CirFairview37062
$670,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 109303 Ericksen CtFranklin37067
$975,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81820 Dartmoor LnFranklin37064
$1,214,590Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117103 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,152,000West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49710 W End CirFranklin37064
$1,275,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997056 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$1,658,122Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892012 Vail TrNolensville37135
$630,000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 322061 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$800,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878024 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$356,100Spencer Hall Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 183139 Millbank LnFranklin37064
$899,900Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753279 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$220,500Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C0751107 Granville RdFranklin37064
$699,000905 Scouting DrFranklin37064
$495,000Sanders George W Jr Pb 84 Pg 744613 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$510,000Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110113 Daniels DrFranklin37064
$700,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345220 Bond Springs CtThompsons Station37179
$799,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171042 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$1,300,000Avalon Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 43304 Hamlets End WayFranklin37067
$915,000Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 502007 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$860,000Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 94 Block E1409 Sunset DrFranklin37064
$6,490,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537388 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$206,900Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082227 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$177,900Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082223 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$206,900Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082203 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$206,900Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082207 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$177,900Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082211 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$177,900Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082215 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$177,900Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082219 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$1,945,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415069 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$425,000Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 Pb 50 Pg 837534 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairview37062
$1,072,514Esmon Estates Pb 29 Pg 145210 Fairground StFranklin37064
$985,000Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 62509 Dunwoody CtFranklin37064
$1,700,0005285 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$602,000Mckays Mill Sec 16 Pb 34 Pg 181904 Montgomery WayFranklin37067
$1,050,000Temple Hills Sec 6-a Pb 11 Pg 58159 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$1,381,480Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973388 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,614,269Ira Innovations Llc Pb 82 Pg 846466 Drumright RdArrington37014
$2,149,900Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 566071 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$792,500Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55420 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$299,900Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1001408 Granville RdFranklin37064
$599,000Pinecrest Pb 28 Pg 857841 Pinecrest CtFairview37062
$382,000Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1411101 Downs Blvd #200Franklin37064
$1,175,000Willowmet Sec 3 Pb 38 Pg 1031113 Pin Oak LnBrentwood37027

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here