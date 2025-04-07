Williamson County Property Transfers March 17, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 17-21, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$550,500
|Franklin Green Sec 4 Pb 27 Pg 110
|3260 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1018 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|636 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$435,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 40 Pg 118
|2032 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000
|Paddock Office Condo 2 Pb 9 Pg 87 Block C010
|5120 Virginia Way B-21
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,469,900
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9543 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$861,200
|Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36
|7184 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$465,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|800 Vintage Green Ln 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000
|Pleasant Hill Est
|252 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$428,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|900 Vintage Green Ln 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,505
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|1728 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|503 Madeira St
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 114
|3610 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$644,900
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1811 Covey Rise Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,285,420
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|2013 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 23 Pg 60
|7033 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$515,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3109 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,426,814
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3416 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$963,280
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7729 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$650,910
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5036 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$554,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|326 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$705,196
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|879 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$776,107
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|905 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$352,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4
|902 Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$929,900
|Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 122
|5109 Falling Water Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,660,000
|Benington 2 Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 82
|250 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$395,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20
|1803 Baileys Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000
|Chenoweth Sec 5 Pb 16 Pg 52
|9413 Atherton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$622,500
|Rolling Meadows Pb 19 Pg 116
|2838 Rachel Ln
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,025,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 82 Pg 62
|7061 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$863,500
|Rebeiro Egbert
|Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106
|9312 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3779 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$701,380
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7217 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$409,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|351 -b Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$660,000
|Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134
|7406 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,538,442
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5209 Bond Springs Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$390,000
|Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$890,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 34
|7400 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$690,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 30
|6119 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,435,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|1140 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,000
|Songbird Springs Pb 77 Pg 38
|7131 Songbird Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144
|1100 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$540,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33
|600 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121
|182 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$488,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4036 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|229 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,220,262
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|8107 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,716,014
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|1761 Benington Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,245,000
|Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 3
|4301 Union Springs Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$810,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|409 Stable Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$620,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164
|257 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$430,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1604 Solitude Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,075,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109
|3001 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53
|107 Swain Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 76
|5010 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,116,098
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8029 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,362,298
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7916 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,463,280
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3408 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,588,728
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7024 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Temple Hills Sec 6-a Pb 11 Pg 58
|159 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$400,000
|Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130
|260 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Brookfield Sec 19 Pb 45 Pg 33
|9960 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,900
|Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 129
|3011 Blythe Meadow Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,250,000
|Snowbird Manor Pb 82 Pg 21
|3008 Snowbird Pvt Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 119
|3516 Refuge (pvt) Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$606,672
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|1005 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|Atlee Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,990
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7007 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$642,689
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|604 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$783,362
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7475 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$670,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 109
|303 Ericksen Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$975,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81
|820 Dartmoor Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,214,590
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7103 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,152,000
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|710 W End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7056 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,658,122
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2012 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 32
|2061 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8024 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$356,100
|Spencer Hall Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 18
|3139 Millbank Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3279 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$220,500
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C075
|1107 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000
|905 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000
|Sanders George W Jr Pb 84 Pg 74
|4613 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110
|113 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5220 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$799,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1042 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Avalon Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 43
|304 Hamlets End Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$915,000
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50
|2007 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$860,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 94 Block E
|1409 Sunset Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,490,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7388 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$206,900
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2227 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$177,900
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2223 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$206,900
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2203 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$206,900
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2207 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$177,900
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2211 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$177,900
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2215 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$177,900
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2219 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,945,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5069 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 Pb 50 Pg 83
|7534 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,072,514
|Esmon Estates Pb 29 Pg 145
|210 Fairground St
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000
|Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 62
|509 Dunwoody Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|5285 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$602,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 16 Pb 34 Pg 18
|1904 Montgomery Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Temple Hills Sec 6-a Pb 11 Pg 58
|159 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,381,480
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3388 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,614,269
|Ira Innovations Llc Pb 82 Pg 84
|6466 Drumright Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,149,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56
|6071 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$792,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55
|420 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$299,900
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C100
|1408 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,000
|Pinecrest Pb 28 Pg 85
|7841 Pinecrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$382,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 141
|1101 Downs Blvd #200
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Willowmet Sec 3 Pb 38 Pg 103
|1113 Pin Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
