Franklin Author will Hold Book Release at Landmark Booksellers

Franklin writer Jared Sullivan will release a new book this fall.

Titled VALLEY SO LOW: One Lawyer’s Fight for Justice in the Wake of America’s Great Coal Catastrophe, tells the dramatic story of the 2008 Kingston coal ash spill and the ensuing legal battle between the disaster’s cleanup workers and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

A book launch will take place on Tuesday, October 15th, at Landmark Booksellers and will appear at the Southern Festival of Books this fall.

Sullivan spent five years following Jim Scott, the workers, and their families, uncovering documents with implications for the TVA and federal government during his reporting. The resulting book is a courtroom drama about blue-collar workers taking on the C-suite, a self-described “hillbilly lawyer” going toe-to-toe with elite corporate defense attorneys, and strong evidence being measured against fat pocketbooks.

Jared Sullivan was previously a Men’s Journal and Field & Stream editor. He has written for The New Yorker, Time, Garden & Gun, and USA Today, among other publications. He lives outside Franklin with his family.

