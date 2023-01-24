Taziki’s in Nolensville is Now Open

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe just opened its latest location in Nolensville at 7221 Nolensville Road, Suite A, right next to Martin’s BBQ. On social media, the restaurant announced it opened on Monday, January 23,2023.

Stating, “Today is THE day, Nolensville! After much anticipation, we have finally made it! Come see us starting today for your Mediterranean favorites!”

The opening of the new Nolensville Taziki’s has been a long time coming – construction began in summer 2021 and the original anticipated opening was to be January of 2022.

Earlier we spoke to Jose Cantu about opening in Nolensville.

“We are very excited to grow in Williamson County. We cannot wait to have the opportunity to be a part of the Nolensville community,” shared Cantu.

There are three Taziki’s locations in the area: 7021 Executive Center Drive in Brentwood, 428 W Main Street in Franklin and 4091 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Taziki’s has 90 restaurants locations in 18 states. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe serves fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki’s takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

For the latest updates on the Nolensville location, follow them on Facebook here.