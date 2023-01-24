Tubi Launches Unscripted Cooking Series ‘Kitchen Commando’ From Studio Ramsay Global

SAN FRANCISCO JANUARY 23, 2023 – Tubi (www.tubi.tv) announced today the official launch of its first original unscripted cooking series, KITCHEN COMMANDO. From award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay via his worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, and FOX Alternative Entertainment – the makers behind the smash hits “Next Level Chef” – KITCHEN COMMANDO will see former US Army Master Sergeant and White House Chef, Chef Andre Rush, take on a new mission to save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service industry. KITCHEN COMMANDO premieres on Super Bowl LVII Sunday, February 12, 2023 with a new episode rolling out every Sunday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce our very first unscripted original cooking series from icon and CEO Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Chef Rush, a man whose military and culinary experience commands respect and attention, makes KITCHEN COMMANDO entertaining, compelling and heartfelt television.”

“I’m so thrilled to bring KITCHEN COMMANDO to Tubi viewers,” said series Executive Producer Gordon Ramsay. “Spending time with Chef Rush, I know firsthand his dedication to the food world, and his story is an inspiration to any chef. And trust me, his arms are no joke!”

Over 10 episodes, Chef Rush will visit restaurants in the surrounding D.C. area in need of his discipline and resourcefulness. In each episode, Chef Rush will deploy all his talents to whip these eateries back into shape.

In the series premiere, Chef Rush meets a defeated married couple whose internet sensation crab-themed restaurant is now a toxic mess and their attitudes are even worse. Can Chef Rush help turn this ship around?

KITCHEN COMMANDO is executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, Robert Twilley and Matthew Hobin, with Natalie Ebnet serving as co-executive producer. KITCHEN COMMANDO is a production of FOX Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global, LLC.

In 2021, Gordon Ramsay and FOX Entertainment jointly formed STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL, a new production entity co-owned between the two that is developing, producing and distributing culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX, its ad-supported streaming platform, Tubi, and platforms worldwide.

ABOUT TUBI

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported video-on-demand service, has over 48,000 movies and TV shows, including a growing library of Tubi Originals, 200+ local and live news and sports channels, and 400+ entertainment partners, featuring content from every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of film, television, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is completely free.