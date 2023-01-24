JOBS: Franklin PD Seeking Qualified, P.O.S.T. Certified Police Officers

Now through February 13, the FPD is accepting applications from P.O.S.T. certified officers who would like to join the force

Post Date:01/20/2023 1:08 PM

Testing & interviews held February 23 and 24, 2023

Salary: $55k – $65k yearly ($26.51-$31.32/hr)

Take-home car program

4-day work week

On-site fitness facilities

Paid vacation, sick leave, and personal days, plus 12 additional paid holidays

Annual uniform & equipment allowance

Tuition reimbursement

Medical, dental, vision benefits

Study materials can be found at this link

Applicants must be P.O.S.T. certified at time of hire, required to become Tennessee P.O.S.T. certified within one year of hire if P.O.S.T. certified in another state at the time of hire, at least 21-years of age, licensed and qualified to operate a firearm, valid driver’s license.

Qualified applicants will be contacted with test-day instructions upon successful completion of the application.

For more information about the opportunity, the requirements, and applying, click here.