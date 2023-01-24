JOBS: Franklin PD Seeking Qualified, P.O.S.T. Certified Police Officers

By
Michael Carpenter
-
franklin police badge

Now through February 13, the FPD is accepting applications from P.O.S.T. certified officers who would like to join the force

Post Date:01/20/2023 1:08 PM

  • Testing & interviews held February 23 and 24, 2023
  • Salary: $55k – $65k yearly ($26.51-$31.32/hr) 
  • Take-home car program
  • 4-day work week
  • On-site fitness facilities
  • Paid vacation, sick leave, and personal days, plus 12 additional paid holidays
  • Annual uniform & equipment allowance
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Medical, dental, vision benefits

Study materials can be found at this link

Applicants must be P.O.S.T. certified at time of hire, required to become Tennessee P.O.S.T. certified within one year of hire if P.O.S.T. certified in another state at the time of hire, at least 21-years of age, licensed and qualified to operate a firearm, valid driver’s license.

Qualified applicants will be contacted with test-day instructions upon successful completion of the application.

For more information about the opportunity, the requirements, and applying, click here.

