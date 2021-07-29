Taziki’s to Open in Nolensville

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open a location in Nolensville.

Just recently breaking ground, the new restaurant will be located at 7221 Nolensville Road, Suite A, right next to Martin’s BBQ. The anticipated opening is mid to late January of 2022, says Taziki’s operating partner Jose Cantu.

“We are very excited to grow in Williamson County. We cannot wait to have the opportunity to be a part of the Nolensville community,” shared Cantu.

There are three Taziki’s locations in the area- 7021 Executive Center Drive in Brentwood, 428 W Main Street in Franklin and 4091 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Taziki’s has 90 restaurants locations in 18 states. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe serves fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki’s takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

For the latest updates on the Nolensville location, follow them on Facebook here.