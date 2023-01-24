My Friend’s House Announces 19th Annual Mardi Gras Ball

My Friend’s House is proud to announce the 19th annual Mardi Gras Ball will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Cool Springs, located at 820 Crescent Centre Drive in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Mardi Gras Ball is a unique annual gala that provides an opportunity to celebrate with those in the Williamson County community who share the same vision and heart for the at-risk youth served at My Friend’s House. All funds raised will go directly to My Friend’s House’s operating budget. With these funds, My Friend’s House will continue its mission of providing a supportive home for young men ages 12 to 18 with a balance of safety, structure, encouragement, care, and expectations.

The Mardi Gras Ball features a four-course dinner, live music, and dancing. Tickets for the event are $250 each, $2,000 for a table of eight, or $3,000 for a table of twelve. It will be an evening to remember, as the evening culminates with the crowning of this year’s Mardi Gras Ball King and Queen.

The 2023 Mardi Gras Ball Royal Court Couples are Sydney Duncan and Tad Martin, Brandon

and Kate Hagan, and Taylor Hood and Bethany Holton. These amazing individuals spent the last several months competing to raise the most money for My Friend’s House. On February 18, My Friend’s House will announce which court couple will be crowned this year’s Mardi Gras King and Queen.

The Mardi Gras Ball has earned a reputation for being a highlight of the year in Williamson

County, and we hope to see you there!

If you would like more information about My Friend’s House or the Mardi Gras Ball, visit My

Friend’s House Website, or contact Melinda Duncan at 615.790.8553 or melinda.duncan@myfriendshousetn.org.