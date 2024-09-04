Take a Look Inside Nordstrom Rack Franklin

The wait is almost over—Nordstrom Rack will host its grand opening on Thursday, September 5th, for its new location at Cool Springs Market at 2000 Mallory Lane. Ahead of the grand opening, we were given a look inside the new store. At the grand opening, you will be able to shop Kate Spade, Free People, and Skims, and there’s a selection of Barefoot Dreams blankets that make perfect gifts.

The grand opening event starts at 8 a.m. with music and a chance to win a $1,000 gift card before the doors open. A drawing will occur at 8:45 a.m., with the store opening at 9 a.m.

This will be Nordstrom Rack’s second location; the first one opened in Brentwood at Brentwood Place Shopping Center over seven years ago. The store offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home, and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores. It also offers core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns, and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers for Nordstrom.

Take a look at photos from the store preview.

1 of 6

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email