Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for August 2024

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Studio Name
|Score
|Location
|Inspection Date
|Brentwood Brows
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 29, 2024
|Sad Girl Tattoos
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 29, 2024
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 28, 2024
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067
|August 26, 2024
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|August 23, 2024
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 153 Franklin, TN 37067
|August 9, 2024
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064
|August 16, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.
