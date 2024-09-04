Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for August 2024

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Studio NameScoreLocationInspection Date
Brentwood Brows1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027August 29, 2024
Sad Girl Tattoos1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027August 29, 2024
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027August 28, 2024
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067August 26, 2024
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067August 23, 2024
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics1004107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 153 Franklin, TN 37067August 9, 2024
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064August 16, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

