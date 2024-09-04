Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for August 2024

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Studio Name Score Location Inspection Date Brentwood Brows 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027 August 29, 2024 Sad Girl Tattoos 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027 August 29, 2024 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027 August 28, 2024 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067 August 26, 2024 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067 August 23, 2024 Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 153 Franklin, TN 37067 August 9, 2024 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064 August 16, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

