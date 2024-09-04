Photo of the Day: September 4, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Monday, Aug. 26, a small crowd of educators and community servants gathered at the Brentwood City Commission Meeting for a special check presentation ceremony.

Since 1986, Brentwood taxpayers have contributed $7 million to the schools that serve Brentwood, and $2.7 million to local community service providers. The Commission allocates money each year through its annual budget to support these schools and organizations. Learn more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.