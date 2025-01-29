Spring Hill-Based APEX Turbine Expands Service Line

APEX Turbine, a leader in specialized engineering test and analysis software, has unveiled its new software, DX+, alongside an expanded partnership with Datatel Telemetry, a provider of high- performance telemetry solutions. This expanded partnership will include DX+ with all Datatel receivers and transmitters, giving customers access to a complete turnkey solution for data acquisition and post-test data playback with unprecedented expandability.

Known for serving global aeromechanics and engine test clientele in both military and public sectors, APEX Turbine continues to innovate with solutions that combine advanced data acquisition and analysis capabilities. The newly unveiled DX+ expands upon APEX Turbine’s successful history and high cycle fatigue expertise by offering a comprehensive and modular suite of tools to service a range of disciplines including NVH, Modal, Shock, and more.

This new technology highlights APEX’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of test engineers across disciplines and allow for expansion into new and exciting areas. Key features of DX+ include:

● Single-click hardware connectivity for effortless integration of multiple COTS hardware systems.

● Powerful and efficient database recording and playback capabilities with no sample rate restrictions.

● Real-time monitoring and analysis with customizable and interactive visualization tools.

● Signal health monitoring/limits to ensure system reliability.

● Recording and system triggering.

● Open-platform publish/subscribe systems for controlled recording and monitoring over a network.

● Advanced spectral, order, and audio processing.

APEX Turbine’s collaboration with longtime partner Datatel Telemetry brings even greater value to customers. As part of this partnership, Datatel customers who have purchased a transmitter and/or receiver will enjoy included database recording, easy-to-use real-time and post-test visualization, and signal health monitoring, with expandable analysis and networking features built to satisfy any test requirement. This collaboration offers a seamless and code- free experience when recording and analyzing complex data across systems.

“Since the beginning of our relationship, our integration with APEX software has brought unparalleled benefit and value to our customers,” said Jan Hausknecht, Vice President of Datatel Telemetry. “We are excited to expand our partnership to an even deeper level now with DX+. The inclusion of this next-generation software as a turnkey solution with our transmitters and receivers will allow our customers to achieve their testing goals more easily and efficiently than ever before.”

“By offering Datatel customers a fully integrated solution powered by our DX+ software, we not only extend our long-standing and successful partnership but also underscore APEX’s unwavering commitment to innovation and open connectivity,” said Amanda Farmer, APEX Turbine Testing Technologies General Manager “This collaboration showcases our robust capability to seamlessly integrate various hardware platforms using a variety of open protocols, regardless of sample rate. It further demonstrates our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our users.”

Visit ​​https://apexturbine.com/datatel-partnership/ to learn how DX+ meets your complex testing needs and enables your engineering success.

About APEX Turbine

APEX Turbine Testing Technologies is a supplier of fully integrated test and analysis solutions for more than 20 years. APEX products are built to solve real-world problems where safety, schedule, cost and quality frequently conflict. With a proven track record of reliability and efficiency, APEX software has been used to develop and qualify most major aircraft propulsion systems and many power generation gas turbine designs. Building on that foundation of experience, APEX continues integrating cutting-edge technology into new and improved software, incorporating cloud-enabled system architectures, open standards, data fusion and artificial intelligence. Integration of simulations and measurements will expand understanding of product performance and reduce the overall cost of testing while enhancing test value. APEX is committed to excellence, integrity, and enabling engineering success through testing.

About Datatel Telemetry

Since their foundation in 1976, Datatel Telemetry Systems has become a global leader in special instrumentation technology, creating the innovative link between sensors and data acquisition. Datatel’s specialty is the integration of thorough design and precise manufacturing of installation hardware to provide reliable, flexible, and innovative

solutions to complex measurement problems for clients worldwide. Their custom-tailored products are continually developed and geared to the user’s evolving needs and provide test engineers with reliable data even in the most difficult operational conditions.

