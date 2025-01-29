WCS Middle School Theater Excels at Junior Theater Festival

WCS middle school students put their talents on display at the annual Junior Theater Festival (JTF) in January.

Mill Creek and Page middle school theater departments took a portion of their shows to Atlanta to perform in front of their peers from across the nation. Page Middle’s performance was one of nine to earn the Outstanding Production designation, and Mill Creek Middle’s show earned the Excellence in Ensemble All-Festival Award.

“We were so proud to know that our students’ hard work and dedication could be recognized and rewarded with such an honor,” said Page Middle theater director Donovan Hughes.

Two Mill Creek Middle students also earned individual honors. Roman Seyfried was named to the All-Star Cast. Rachel Sonnenberg was named to the All-Star Cast and was also named a Freddie G. Excellence Individual Performance.

“This is our seventh year at JTF,” said Mill Creek Middle theater director Aly Isom. “We performed our show, Xanadu Jr., and loved it.”

The JTF brings together student musical theater troupes from all over the world for a weekend. Each troupe performs 15 minutes of a show for adjudication by a panel of experts. The weekend also features professional development for teachers and workshops for students and parents.

Source: WCS

