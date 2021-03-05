Spring Break Staycation: 3 Family-Friendly Places to Stay in Nashville

Sometimes vacation means discovering experiences in your own hometown. In the midst of a pandemic, there really couldn’t be a better time to do that. Nashville offers so much to do when it comes to new adventures, live music and amazing food. It also offers a lot when it comes to hotel experiences. We’ve discovered some hotels that are more than just hotels. These places offer experience, history and adventures as unique as our beautiful ‘Music City’.
1Gaylord Opryland Resort
Gaylord Opryland Resort is an obvious choice for this list. It truly is a city within a resort. One of the largest resorts in the world, it features almost 3,000 hotel rooms and various upscale amenities. Opryland contains 4 acres of both indoor and outdoor water attractions, including an indoor waterfall and river that you can float down on a Delta riverboat tour and over 50,000 types of tropical plants within an atrium that require 20 horticulturalists to maintain. Hosting almost 20 on-site restaurants ranging from Mexican to the classic steakhouse, Old Hickory, even the pickiest of eaters will be satisfied during your stay. The latest addition to the Opryland Resort is the 111,000 square foot SoundWaves water park featuring water rides, cabana rentals and even an arcade. If all of this isn’t enough, how about a trip to the on-property spa where you can relax and unwind with the adult and kid services offered. Opryland has a great location with access to nearby attractions such as the Grand Ole Opry, the General Jackson Showboat which cruises you down the Cumberland River and the Grand Old Golf and & Go-Karts center should you choose to explore the local area.
2Nashville KOA Resort
The best of Nashville glamping, the Nashville KOA Resort will leave your family with memories to last a lifetime. Located less than 3 miles from the Opryland Resort, Nashville KOA brings luxury and camping into a beautiful collision. Bring your own tent or RV or stay in one of the many cabin options that feature electricity, beds and even private bathrooms while you enjoy the best of the local outdoor world. The camping ground features great amenities like cable TV, a snack bar, a bike rental option and even Wi-Fi. It also offers unique amenities like an activity park (which features a pickle ball court, outdoor bowling, giant chess & checkers and ping pong), a natural playground, tours and even planned activities. Reconnecting with the local nature with the perks of hotel amenities is a great way to bring the family together.
3Union Station
The Union Station Hotel was once Nashville’s central train station; it has now become a place where a classic era meets modern society. Featuring 125 guest rooms with modern amenities you will love the timeless atmosphere that hosts Tiffany-style stained glass and 65-foot barrel-vaulted ceilings. Dine in the on-site restaurant, Carters, or enjoy live music in the lobby as you explore your historic surroundings. The older children in your family will appreciate the vintage appeal as they learn an aspect of Nashville history during your stay. Relax with the perks of cable television, in-room dining and marble bathrooms that feature steeping tubs or explore the local area as you are located right in the heart of downtown. Union Station makes for the perfect staycation as it is close to what makes Music City, Music City: Broadway. Click this link to view an interactive map of nearby museums, restaurants and activities Experience What’s Nearby.