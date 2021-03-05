Spring Break Staycation: 3 Family-Friendly Places to Stay in Nashville

1 Gaylord Opryland Resort

Gaylord Opryland Resort is an obvious choice for this list. It truly is a city within a resort. One of the largest resorts in the world, it features almost 3,000 hotel rooms and various upscale amenities. Opryland contains 4 acres of both indoor and outdoor water attractions, including an indoor waterfall and river that you can float down on a Delta riverboat tour and over 50,000 types of tropical plants within an atrium that require 20 horticulturalists to maintain. Hosting almost 20 on-site restaurants ranging from Mexican to the classic steakhouse, Old Hickory, even the pickiest of eaters will be satisfied during your stay. The latest addition to the Opryland Resort is the 111,000 square foot SoundWaves water park featuring water rides, cabana rentals and even an arcade. If all of this isn’t enough, how about a trip to the on-property spa where you can relax and unwind with the adult and kid services offered. Opryland has a great location with access to nearby attractions such as the Grand Ole Opry, the General Jackson Showboat which cruises you down the Cumberland River and the Grand Old Golf and & Go-Karts center should you choose to explore the local area.