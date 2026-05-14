Nashville Zoo Welcomes Southern Pudu Fawn

A tiny new arrival is making its debut at the Nashville Zoo after the birth of a southern pudu fawn earlier this month.

Zoo officials announced that a male southern pudu was born May 8 to mother Bosa and father Pacu. The fawn weighed just over two pounds at birth.

Visitors can now see the family in their habitat at Expedition Peru, though zoo staff say the young pudu may not always be visible as he continues adjusting to his surroundings.

Southern pudu are considered the smallest deer species in the world and are native to southern Chile and southwestern Argentina. According to the zoo, the shy animals thrive in dense forests and feed on leaves, fruits, bamboo, and other vegetation.

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Officials say the species’ small size helps them move through thick vegetation and avoid predators in the wild.