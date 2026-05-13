Events at Centennial Park

Centennial Park offers a variety of events, from live music to art events. Here are events scheduled to take place at Centennial Park. The park is part of the Metro Parks system and is located at 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville.

Last updated: May 12, 2026

Musicians Corner

May 15 – June 13, 2026, 5 pm

Musicians Corner will spotlight Nashville’s diverse musical landscape with multi-genre performances from dozens of artists. In addition to live music each event will also feature artisan vendors, craft beer, wine, and cocktails, local food trucks, Kidsville activities, and featured community partners.

Nashville Women’s Triathlon

Sunday, May 17, 2026, 7:30 am

The Nashville Women’s Triathlon returns to Music City’s central Centennial Park on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Nashville’s only women ’s-focused triathlon will feature both Sprint and Super-Sprint distance options with a pool swim at the Centennial Sportsplex, an urban bike course through Nashville’s Sylvan Park neighborhood, and a scenic run through the revitalized Centennial Park. The Sprint race will include a 200-meter pool swim, a 16km bike ride, and a 4 km run. The Super-Sprint will include a 100-meter pool swim, 9km bike, and 2 km run.

Big Band Dances

Saturday, June 13 – Saturday, August 15, 2026, 7 pm

The community is invited to dance and listen to over a dozen local swing and jazz Big Bands from June 13th to August 15th.

Centennial Stroll & Roll Nature Walk

Tuesday, June 23, August 25, October 27, 2026, 11:30 am

Meet on the east side (i.e., lake side) of the Parthenon. Take a free Centennial Stroll and Roll on a sidewalk guided exploration of Centennial Park’s natural beauty.

Water Lantern Festival

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 4:30 pm

Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event that is all about connections. It brings people together to Light The Water on a magical night, featuring food, music, and beauty as lanterns reflect on the water.

Find tickets here.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Thursday, August 20-Sunday, September 20, 2026, 7 pm

The Bard is back at the historic bandshell in Centennial Park! Magic, mischief, and moonlight fill the Athenian forest in this joyful tangle of love, laughter, and theatrical mayhem.

Musicians Corner Fall Schedule

Friday, August 28 – September 25, 2026, 5 pm

Centennial Park Conservancy’s Musicians Corner returns this fall to celebrate its 17th year with a five-week season of free live music in Centennial Park.

Kidsville Family Festival

Saturday, September 26, 2026, 10 am

Kidsville Family Festival returns to Centennial Park on September 26 from 10 AM to 3 PM for a fun-filled day of performances, crafts, games, face painting, food trucks, character meet and greets, and more. The event is free and welcoming to children of all ages. Complete details to be announced in the Summer.

Celebrate Nashville

Saturday, October 3, 2026, 10 am – 6 pm

In a city where one in six residents is foreign–born, the Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival is not only one of Nashville’s favorite and most vibrant festivals, but also a celebration and reminder of what makes Nashville a great place to live.

This FREE Festival provides an opportunity for intercultural dialogue through a Nashville festival experience, featuring a variety of dance and musical performances across different stages.

Fall Tennessee Craft Fair

Friday, October 9 – Sunday, October 11, 2026, 10 am – 6 pm

Join the annual Tennessee Craft Fair — a Nashville tradition that celebrates and supports American handmade craft at on the lawn in Centennial Park. Shop one-of-a-kind, finely crafted artwork directly from the juried, award-winning artists.

Walk to End Lupus Now

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 10:30 am

Walk to End Lupus Now® events provide all people affected by lupus and their families the opportunity to come together for one unified purpose — to end lupus.

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