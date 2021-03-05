A Natural Therapy for High Cholesterol… Scientifically Proven!

If you have high cholesterol, you’re not alone. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 93 million adult Americans over the age of 20 have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL. And nearly 29 million adult Americans have total cholesterol levels higher than 240 mg/dL.

Concerned About High Cholesterol?

You could even have high cholesterol and not even know it because this health issue doesn’t always cause symptoms. Why does it matter? According to Mayo Clinic, high cholesterol can cause chest pain and increase risk for heart attack and stroke.

You can reduce high cholesterol by making heart-healthy lifestyle changes, such as:

Reducing sodium content in your diet

Limiting animal fat intake

Losing excess weight

Quitting smoking

Drinking alcohol only in moderation

Improving stress management

Exercising at least 30 minutes per day, five days per week

Soltea: A New Way of Managing Cholesterol

While healthy lifestyle changes are always a great idea, Nashville-based supplement company Soltea has created additional opportunities for improvement for adults with high cholesterol. Soltea is an all-natural, caffeine-free, tested and safe supplement for managing cholesterol levels.

This patented extract has been refined and improved for more than 15 years. In clinical trials carried out according to rigorous double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled standards – including parallel-groups of men and women – the Soltea supplement was found after 90 days to lower cholesterol levels (while the placebo group had no changes).

Read the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) here.

What Makes Soltea Unique?

One of the most unique aspects of Soltea’s blend is the way in which the supplement combines theaflavin. The Soltea process captures, preserves and protects the same concentration of theaflavins as was given to the people in the clinical study.

With just two daily softgels, you can get the theaflavins found in 35 cups of tea. (Without the caffeine buzz!)

Don’t Live With a Broken Heart.

Take Soltea every morning instead! Learn more at at https://soltea.com/.

Have a question for Soltea? Fill out the form below:

<br />

