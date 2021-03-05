Crawl Space and Foundation Repair: DIY or a Contractor?

How many times have you started a “simple” job only to get halfway through and regret it? Or worse, run into a dire situation you didn’t see coming and now you’re calling in emergency support? (Toilet replacement, anyone?)

DIY projects can provide a huge sense of accomplishment and teach homeowners something new. They can also save money.

On the other hand, DIY can end up being a lot more expensive in the long run. Not only can emergency calls to professionals be more costly than pre-scheduled ones, but you may pay twice for materials and tools. (And, we’ve all been involved in some DIY projects that cost our sanity!)

Crawl Space and Foundation Repair

If you’re experiencing any of the following…

Internal signs of foundation problems

Moisture in the crawl space

Foul air inside the home

Allergies or asthma

Rot, mold or mildew

Pests

…you may be due for foundation repair or crawl space work, such as ventilation or encapsulation. And while it may seem like the problem can be easily fixed by slapping down a sheet of plastic under the house for a hundred bucks or so, it’s almost always worth it to call the experts who can inspect and evaluate the actual problems and provide you a fair written estimate to do the job correctly.

The Truth of DIY Crawl Space Repair

Crawl under the house, remove trash and debris, level the surface so nothing punctures the barrier, remediate the mold, mitigate issues that attract pests, ensure proper ventilation and repair foundation damage to fix the inside of your home and prevent future additional issues. (And know exactly how much and what materials to buy and bring the first time!)

Doesn’t sound quite as easy, quick or cheap as you may have first thought, does it? The experts at Columbia CrawlSpace can provide a free inspection to help you know exactly what needs repairing (even things that may not be obvious to the untrained eye) and what doesn’t.

The Benefits of Crawl Space Contractors

In addition to the obvious benefit (you don’t have to do it!) there are numerous reasons to call in an experienced contractor.

Health of your family. The air under your house is the air in your house. Make sure it’s healthy, clean air, especially if anyone suffers from allergies or asthma.

Prevention. Little problems incorrectly repaired or left untouched can become big problems down the road. (AKA much more expensive.) Fixing moisture problems can prevent structural damage, sagging, rot and more.

Peace of Mind. It’s done right when it’s done by Columbia CrawlSpace experts. Repairing the crawl space also translates to energy savings. Utility savings make the planet and your wallet happier.

Resale. In the booming Middle Tennessee real estate market, buyers expect homes to be in good condition. Having your crawl space or foundation expertly maintained means a higher possibility of selling your home faster and for more money.

When you decide to use your DIY skills for something more enjoyable, reach out to Columbia CrawlSpace. Contact us at 931-982-5310 or email us at [email protected]. We’ll come out and do a free inspection and estimate.