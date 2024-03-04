2024 Events at Cheekwood

Donna Vissman
photo courtesy of Cheekwood/Caitlin Harris

There’s always something to enjoy at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

From awe-inspiring artworks of light by night to brightly colored geometric sculptures by day, a celebration of orchids to a celebration of Black art in all forms, visitors won’t want to miss the spectacular lineup of programs.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville.

Here is a list of upcoming events.

Updated February 20, 2024

12024 Middle Tennessee Scholastic Art Exhibition

February 20 – March 10, 2024

Students submit photographs of their works online to be judged at Cheekwood by expert panels of jurors. Jurors pour over hundreds of works of art, looking for the following: originality, technical skill, and emergence of a personal vision. Works are displayed in Frist  Learning Center.

2Orchids at Cheekwood

February 20- March 10, 2024

The display in the Mansion Loggia showcases a series of stylized columns erupting in elaborate headdresses exploding with orchids, lending form and structure to the space, while a lush ground layer becomes an interpretation of a tropical forest floor.

3Cheekwood Winter Concert Series

February 24 – March 10, 2024

The Winter Concert Series returns to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens for the second year. The series takes place in Cheekwood’s elegant Massey Auditorium inside Botanic Hall, with a diverse lineup of three concerts.

4Tots!

March 9- May 24, 2024

Beginning March 9, tots and their guardians can enjoy drop-in style hands-on activities and storytimes Tuesday through Saturday. Join a member of the garden staff for a crowd favorite, Turtle Talks, as they feed the turtles and answer questions about the Children’s Garden’s shelled residents.

5Cheekwood in Bloom

March 9 – April 14, 2024

This year, impressions of France are brought to life with 250,000 blooming bulbs in cheerful pastel colors. Just as the exploration into Edgar Degas through works on paper are on view in the museum, Belle Fleurs comes alive in the Color Garden with a nod to classical French garden design.

6Spring Teas

March 9 – April 14, 2024

Tableside tea service with seasonal teas and traditional sweet and savory bites will be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

7Holi Celebration

March 23, 2024

This educational event will introduce visitors to the vibrant sights, sounds, and colors of Indian culture. Hands-on activities for all ages, tasty fare from local food vendors, shopping opportunities, and music and dance performances will shine against the thousands of blooming bulbs. Holi activities are included with membership or general admission.

8Great Spring Art Hop

March 29-March 30, 2024

Featuring nine oversized bunnies painted by local artists – eight of them hidden throughout the gardens – and the return of egg hunts, the Great Spring Art Hop is not to be missed.

9Trolls: Save the Humans

May 2 – September 1, 2024

TROLLS: Save the Humans by Thomas Dambo, features six young trolls who have noticed that the “small people” – which is what the trolls call humans – are disconnected from nature and have started harming the planet! The goal of the tribe is to help the humans rediscover nature and inspire them to be good stewards of earth.

10Classic Cars at Cheekwood

June 15- June 16, 2024

Cruise into Cheekwood and stroll among impeccably maintained classic cars and vintage motorcycles from the early to mid-twentieth century during this dazzling weekend-long event. Enjoy the sounds of a barbershop quartet, grab a drink from well-stocked bar stations, and savor tasty fare from local food trucks.

