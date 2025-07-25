Signature Homes Expands at June Lake with Windfall Neighborhood and Amenity Center

The next major neighborhood at June Lake is officially moving forward. Signature Homes has received city approval to deliver 400 new single-family homes and townhomes, along with an expansive amenity center featuring a pool, gym, clubhouse, and additional community features. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Located on the south side of June Lake Boulevard, Windfall at June Lake will abut Spring Station Middle School and Summit High School, offering direct access to the schools, June Lake’s core amenities, and I- 65. The neighborhood will also feature a half-mile greenway extension, connecting to the June Lake greenway system and enhancing walkability throughout the community.

This announcement builds on the success of Saddlewalk, Signature Homes’ first neighborhood within June Lake, which also features 400 homes. To date, 158 homes in Saddlewalk have been sold, underscoring the strong demand for housing within the development.

“Signature Homes has been an outstanding partner in bringing our vision for June Lake to life,” said Don Alexander, Principal at Southeast Venture. “Their success with Saddlewalk speaks for itself, and we’re excited to continue working with a team that truly understands the quality, character, and sense of community we’re building at June Lake.”

“Our positive relationship with Southeast Venture over the past several years made it an easy decision to continue our shared mission of shaping the premier master-planned community in Williamson County. With the continued support of Southeast Venture and the leadership of Spring Hill, we’re confident this partnership will deliver one of the most sought-after communities in the region. We’re proud to help create not just exceptional homes but thriving neighborhoods where families can truly flourish,” said Jonathan Belcher, CEO of Signature Homes.

Signature Homes is known for designing vibrant, livable neighborhoods that blend timeless architecture with modern convenience. Their homes at June Lake offer a variety of floor plans and styles to fit a range of lifestyles, all within a walkable, amenity-rich setting.

June Lake is a master-planned, mixed-use community in Spring Hill spanning more than 775 acres. At full buildout, it will include 3.9 million square feet of commercial space, 2,900 homes, 400 hotel rooms, andan extensive network of greenways, parks, and open spaces, creating a vibrant and connected place to live, work, and play.

For more information about June Lake and ongoing developments, visit junelaketn.com.

About Southeast Venture:

Founded in 1981, Southeast Venture is a commercial brokerage, property management,

development, and design services company guided by a mission of “Building Value by Valuing Relationships.” Our unique, comprehensive approach to commercial real estate offers a cost- effective and efficient way of meeting our clients’ commercial real estate needs. As part of CORFAC International, Southeast Venture is allied with over 70 independent commercial real estate firms that partner to deliver top-level service locally, nationally, and internationally. For more information, visit southeastventure.com.

