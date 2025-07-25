The Southern Food & Whiskey Experience to Take Place in Franklin

Mark your calendar for The Southern Whiskey Society on August 9, 2025, at The Factory in Franklin.

At The Southern Whiskey Society, their mission is to create an intentional community using exceptional whiskies, food, and cigars. A place where people can truly connect, feel seen, known, and build enduring relationships that live beyond The Southern Whiskey Society.

Known as the premier food and whiskey experience in The South, the evening offers an unparalleled experience for whiskey aficionados and food lovers. This year’s event features an outstanding lineup, including 10 renowned chefs from Middle Tennessee and 40 distillers showcasing their finest whiskies along with craft vodka, gin, and tequila.

“In 2024, we introduced ‘The Pairing Room’ where 10 local chefs were partnered with 10 distillers to create unique whiskey and food pairings for our attendees,” shared Tiny Irwin, Proprietor of The Southern Whiskey Society. This intentional experience was the highlight of the evening and has been brought back this year with the addition of a Protein Sponsor: Bullbourn Bison.

“Feedback from last year resulted in a new, limited-release Early Entry Cigar Lounge, where participants can arrive an hour before the doors open to VIPs, get checked in by the staff, and walk right into the event. It’s one more way that we’re building the most unique whiskey event in the south.”

The Tasting Room will feature 30+ distillers—plus a surprise group of spirits to expand the overall offerings. The cigar partner this year is Poppa P’s, who will be providing both the cigar lounge experience plus a premium cigar for the Early Cigar Lounge VIPs.

VIP ticket holders receive an upgraded experience, including early access to the event one hour before the general opening and exclusive distiller pours. VIPs will also enjoy the exclusive VIP lounge throughout the evening, receive a special gift bag, exclusive cocktails, and have a meet-and-greet opportunity with representatives from Bardstown Bourbon Company.

The Southern Whiskey Society has also partnered with OneGenAway in their efforts to fight food insecurity and bring hope to our communities. There will be a truly spectacular silent auction where 100% of the proceeds will go toward advancing their mission.

The Southern Whiskey Society encourages enthusiasts to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on the south’s premier whiskey and food event.

Find tickets here.

