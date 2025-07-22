OneGenAway will Provide Free Groceries in Columbia

Franklin-based nonprofit OneGenAway will host a drive-thru Mobile Pantry event, providing free groceries to anyone in need. Recipients will receive fresh produce, pantry staples and more. No registration is needed, and no questions are asked.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. and continues until food runs out (approximately 10:00 a.m.). Volunteers are needed and are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m. No registration needed to volunteer. Volunteers serve outside rain or shine.

Find the food distribution at Columbia State College, 1665 Hampshire Pk, Columbia, TN.

The event is open to anyone in need of food assistance. OneGenAway operates its Mobile Pantry almost every Saturday throughout its service area, which includes Middle Tennessee, North Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. They have also been serving areas affected by Hurricane Helene as a way to support these communities.

