OBITUARY: Geraldine Virginia Lantz

Geraldine “Ginger” Lantz, age 82, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Sunday, July 20th, 2025 after a long battle with dementia, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Spring Hill.

A memorial service will be held at WellSpring Christian Church in Spring Hill at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on August 13, 1942 in Sandusky, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Bickley and the late Geraldine Wolf. She retired from Scott Paper Company, where she worked many years.

She was proud that her family growing up was a Gold Star Family, due to her father being killed in World War II. Her love for the military led her to becoming a member of the VFW.

She served her community as a proud member of the Red Hat Society in Spring Hill and volunteered at the Spring Hill Senior Citizens Center. Her love for helping others led her to volunteer at her grandchildren’s schools Heritage Elementary and Middle Schools as well as Longview Elementary School.

She worked for Costco in Brentwood for many years and was well known by the customers. She loved the Lord and enjoyed worshipping at WellSpring Christian Church in Spring Hill.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, Kelcy (Dana) Lantz, daughter, Karen (Ryan) Jones, daughter in law, Joanne Lantz, brothers, Craig (Michelle) Wolf, Robert Wolf, sisters, Loralen (Gary) Himes, June Bechstein, Jackie Handy, grandchildren, Jeremy (Kendra) Crossley, Valerie Lantz, Taylor Jones, Morgan Jones, great grandchildren, Alexander, Max, and Olivia.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelcy Lantz Sr., son, Kenneth Lantz, brother, John Wolf Jr., and step father, John Wolf Sr.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to WellSpring Christian Church of Spring Hill, 1001 Chapman’s Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.