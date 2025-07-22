Luxury Franklin Community Wyelea Reaches Major Construction Milestones

Across nearly 600 acres of rolling hills and preserved farmland in Franklin, a distinct and original community long envisioned by a team of local developers, architects, and designers is well on its way to reality.

Wyelea, a design-led, land-driven residential community and private members club rooted in the agrarian heritage of the American South, has entered a new chapter. Significant construction and infrastructure progress has already been made, and the first homebuyers have begun closing on their respective homesites.

In recent months, progress across the property has taken shape. This includes:

Roads and utilities in Section 1 (Wyelea’s first phase) are complete;

The first homesite closings have begun;

More than 40% of its 68 homesites are under contract, even before the completion of Phase 1 infrastructure, showing deep belief in Wyelea among future owners;

Excavation of the lake, which will anchor the central open space is nearly complete;

Construction is underway at Wyelea’s Del Rio Pike entrance; and

Phase 2 roads and infrastructure are under construction, including grading and preparation for The Commons, Wyelea’s central amenity village

“This is an exciting moment for Wyelea,” said Trevor Cross, president of West Harpeth Partners. “It’s not just progress on paper. You can see the roads, walk the lake’s edge, and feel the rhythm of the site coming to life. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and are equally committed to doing it with care. This place is unlike anything else, not only in Middle Tennessee, but across the country, and that is resonating with our future residents and members.”

Construction of Wyelea’s club amenities is set to begin this fall. This area, The Commons, is designed to be the heart of the community, with spaces that balance wellness, gathering, dining and recreation.

An artist rendering of Hale House, home to Wyelea’s wellness program, offers a first look at what’s to come. Light-filled and constructed from natural materials, Hale House will house a movement studio, a state-of-the-art fitness center designed in partnership with Technogym, a thermal spa with hot pools and cold plunge, infrared sauna, steam room, red-light therapy, and treatment rooms, all alongside an expansive terrace overlooking the adult lap pool and surrounding landscape.

Curry Spa Consulting, a global luxury spa and wellness firm that has helped design facilities for Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood Hotels, and Yellowstone Club, is working with the design team. A network of gardens, trails and social spaces will extend from Hale House’s front door in a seamless connection between rest and recreation.

“Designing for Wyelea begins with listening to the land,” said Scott Torode, lead architect and principal at Pfeffer Torode. “At The Commons, that meant creating buildings that felt quiet and natural, with a rhythm that responds to how people actually want to live — spaces for wellness and gathering that feel warm, not overly programmed.”

Amenities at The Commons include Hale House, Hearth & Well (a signature restaurant and all-day lounge), lakeside pavilion, event hall, croquet lawn, badminton, tennis and pickleball courts, boathouse, two pools, edible gardens, and miles of woodland trails. Every structure is designed to emphasize natural light and long-term durability. Even the details, such as a plunge pool carved from stone and an indoor-outdoor treatment lounge, reflect Wyelea’s commitment to an elevated experience that’s grounded in nature.

These offerings will be supported by a thoughtful, high-touch service model that enhances daily life, integrating hospitality, wellness, and personalized support into daily residential life. From curated programming to quiet, behind-the-scenes care, Wyelea is designed to give homeowners the experience of living in one the world’s best retreat properties.

“Wyelea is building for the long view,” said Eric Johnson, President of Daniel Communities, the project’s operational and community development partner. “These amenities aren’t about amenities for their own sake. They’re about quality of life — slowness, beauty, a sense of ease. And that takes time to get right.”

Behind the scenes, design is well underway for the first set of homes. Created in partnership with the Wyelea Design Guild, the Heirloom Collection offers architecture that is scaled to the land and refined through high-quality construction and craft, not mere ornamentation. Homes are now in design review, with the first permit submissions projected for late summer. While sales have exceeded expectations, a selection of exceptional homesites remains available.

For more information, those interested in becoming homeowners can visit www.wyelea.com.

Follow along on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/wyelea

