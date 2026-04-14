Early Voting Kicks Off In Williamson County This Week: What You Need To Know

Early voting gets underway tomorrow, April 15, in Williamson County, marking the start of the election cycle that will include the race for a new county mayor.

Voters can cast ballots early from April 15 through April 30 for the May 5 County Primary. Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county who may vote at any of the seven designated locations, regardless of their home precinct.

Among the most notable races on the ballot is the Williamson County mayoral contest, featuring candidates Andy Marshall, BK Muvvala, and Mary Smith. The outcome of this race will determine the county’s next top elected leader.

In addition to the mayor’s race, voters will weigh in on a number of local positions, including the County Sheriff, all 12 County Commission districts, seats on the Williamson County School Board, and the Franklin Special District Board of Directors.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 18 and April 25. Locations include:

Williamson County Election Commission Office — 405 Downs Blvd, Franklin

Franklin Recreation Complex — 1120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin

John P. Holt Brentwood Library — 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood

College Grove Community Center — 8607 Horton Hwy, College Grove

Fairview Recreation Center — 2714 Fairview Blvd, Fairview

Nolensville Recreation Center — 7250 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville

Longview Recreation Center — 2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill

Officials remind voters to bring a Tennessee or federal-issued photo ID, even if expired. First-time voters who registered online or by mail may also need to show proof of residence.

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Looking ahead, the next election dates include the August 6, 2026 Primary and General Election, with early voting set for July 17 through August 1, and the November 3, 2026 election, with early voting scheduled for October 14 through October 29. For more information, visit here.

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