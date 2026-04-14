Residents Urged To Avoid Pocket Dialing After 540+ Accidental 911 Calls

City officials in Franklin are reminding residents to answer follow-up calls from emergency dispatchers after a high number of accidental 911 calls last month.

The Franklin Police Department reported receiving 541 accidental 911 calls, many of which were caused by pocket dials. Each call required dispatchers to follow up to ensure there was no emergency.

Officials say if a 911 operator calls back, it is important to answer and confirm the call was accidental. Doing so allows dispatchers to quickly return their attention to those who may need immediate help.

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City leaders say public cooperation can help improve response times and ensure emergency resources remain available for real emergencies.

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