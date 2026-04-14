New Tennessee Bill Bans Children Under 14 From Appearing in Monetized Online Videos

A new Tennessee bill bans children under the age of 14 from appearing in online videos for compensation.

Senate Bill 1469 states that it does not allow children under the age of 14 to appear in videos that receive compensation. Violation of the bill will result in a $2,000 penalty.

It also states that a content creator can feature a minor aged 14-18 but must maintain records until they are the age of 21. The records would detail which video the minor appeared in, the amount of content creation that generated compensation, the time the minor appeared in the video, and the compensation generated from the video.

A minor who is fourteen (14) years of age or older, but under eighteen (18) years of age, may produce, create, and publish the minor’s own video content and must receive one hundred percent (100%) of the proceeds of the minor’s compensation for the minor’s own content creation.

Compensation from both types of videos must be placed in a trust available to the minor upon reaching 18. When the minor becomes 18, they can request the deletion of the videos.

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