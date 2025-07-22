McDonald’s Brings Back the Snack Wrap

After years of fan requests, McDonald’s has officially brought back the beloved Snack Wrap – and it’s better than ever. Starting July 10th, the iconic handheld item returned to participating restaurants nationwide with an upgraded recipe featuring the chain’s popular McCrispy chicken strips.

What’s New

The revamped Snack Wrap centers around McDonald’s McCrispy strips – juicy, all-white-meat chicken wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with crisp shredded lettuce and cheese. Unlike the original, fans can now choose between two bold flavor profiles:

Spicy Snack Wrap: Features the same habanero kick that made the Spicy McCrispy sandwich a hit, delivering bold, zesty heat that’s “unapologetically fiery.”

Ranch Snack Wrap: Offers a cool, creamy ranch flavor with hints of garlic and onion for those who prefer a milder but equally satisfying option.

Affordable and Available Anytime

At just $2.99, McDonald’s is positioning the Snack Wrap as an accessible option that doesn’t sacrifice flavor for affordability. The wraps are available all day, including late-night hours at participating locations – perfect for whenever cravings strike.

Customers can order the Snack Wrap à la carte or opt for the combo meal, which includes two wraps, medium fries, and a drink of choice.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email